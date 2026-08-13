Latsha leads as uncapped Tshiremba is named for Lautoka Test

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Babalwa Latsha will return to lead the Springbok Women in their second match against the Fijiana XV in Lautoka on Saturday, with Maria Tshiremba included at wing in what will be her Test debut for SA at Churchill Park (3am SA time).

Latsha missed last weekend’s 55-12 win over their hosts in Suva, but is back in the starting team, which shows four changes to the backline and two to the forwards for the second Test on this historic tour.

The South African captain will start at tighthead prop in place of Nombuyekezo Mdliki, who reverts to the bench, while flanker Catha Jacobs replaces Lerato Makua, who picked up a knee injury in Suva.

Among the backs, a new centre combination in Zintle Mpupha and Maceala Samboya opened starting opportunities for both Tshiremba and Alichia Arries, who swaps places with Patience Mokone, with the latter named on the bench this weekend.

Mpupha moves from outside to inside centre and Samboya from wing to outside centre, while Shiniqwa Lamprecht will play off the bench for what could be a hybrid option to the coaching staff.

Bok Women assistant coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt said the selections and changes were done with building depth in mind, as well as expanding options within the team, which is why they decided on the new midfield combination and giving Tshiremba a first start.

The speedster, who has scored 64 tries in the 20 tournaments she has played for the Springbok Women’s Sevens, will become the 195th capped player in Springbok Women history.

“We can’t wait to see her go, with her great speed and how we hope to execute on the weekend, Maria will have an important role to play,” Johannes-Haupt said.

He added that they have the option to use Lamprecht among the loose forwards as a replacement without elaborating too much on their tactics with the bench players.

“Shiniqwa gives us that option of going with a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench, but obviously she can also play in the centres, where she did very well last weekend on debut.

“We will see how the match develops and what we need to do, if anything, when we activate our bench.”

Johannes-Haupt said the return of Latsha is a plus and will add to their objectives of dominating the forward battles.

“We saw what worked for us last weekend, but we also want to try new things, and Babalwa’s experience and calmness will make that possible.

“It is great to have her back, while we must also acknowledge the leadership group and how they back the coaches and their plans.” — SA Rugby

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