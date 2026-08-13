More than 3,000 entries already for SPAR Women’s Challenge

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The 'pay in-store' option, where SPAR Women’s Challenge participants can register online and pay their fee to a cashier at their local store, is proving a hit this year

More than half of the 6,000 spots available at the 33rd SPAR Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha have been snapped up despite the iconic event still being almost six weeks away.

The online-entry cap has been upped by a thousand following a sold-out race in 2025 and it seems the revised target will be reached with time to spare.

The core message of the 2026 edition is #CelebrateHer, which aligns with the Group’s #EndGBV and #EndPeriodPoverty campaigns.

A notable contributor to the overwhelming response has been SPAR Eastern Cape’s “pay in-store” offering, which allows entrants to register up to two additional people online.

Each receives an email with a barcode they must present to a cashier at participating SPAR outlets in Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond.

This service was piloted at selected stores in 2025 before being rolled out widely in the run-up to the September 26 showpiece.

“It makes entering more convenient for some participants,” sponsorship controller Honey Koba said.

“We still have quite a few people who prefer paying in person at a till point.”

She said as the younger generation were comfortable with the internet, this option mainly spoke to older entrants. Some of them were still learning the technology while others remained sceptical about online payments.

The other benefit, Koba explained, was that prospective entrants had an additional 24 hours to visit their neighbourhood store to pay.

“We also send the registered entrant an SMS reminding them that they have a pending payment.”

Following its low-key introduction last year, Koba said their retailers were now better prepared to conclude the in-store registration process on behalf of the event.

Posters and other promotional items within participating stores also help to make shoppers aware that this option is open to them.

The entry platform www.easyreg.co.za is an official partner of this year’s event, with company representative Damian Giulietti describing it as a “privilege” for the GQ business.

“It’s a race for everyone and it’s so inclusive. It doesn’t matter your shape, size, age, anything.”

He is aware of women who first entered the 5km, then the 10km and “next thing you know they’ve done the Comrades”. It is a “spark for the good of the city”, he said.

Besides experiencing its famed camaraderie, entrants also stand a chance to win a brand-new Hyundai Exter in a lucky draw competition on race day.

Those who take up an available slot by the September 18 cut-off date will receive high-quality running gear, a magenta-coloured T-shirt, scrunchie and goodie bag manufactured by the Association for the Physically Disabled in the Bay.

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