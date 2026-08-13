National Extreme Festival returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway

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Robert Wolk leads the South African Touring Cars field through Turn Two at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The sound of high-revving racing engines will once again reverberate around Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday when the National Extreme Festival returns to the Eastern Cape for round five of the seven-round championship.

Border Motorsport Club, in conjunction with Algoa Motorsport Club, will host the national championship battle at the Gqeberha circuit, with the event marking the second visit of the season to Aldo Scribante.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place at the East London Grand Prix Circuit but was relocated to Scribante following safety concerns.

For local motorsport fans, the change of venue promises to deliver an action-packed weekend as some of South Africa’s fastest and most spectacular racing machinery goes head-to-head on one of the Eastern Cape’s most demanding circuits.

The programme features Astron Energy Polo Cup, Toyota GR Cup, Investchem MSA4 single-seaters, South African Touring Cars, SATC SupaCup and VW Rookie Cup, guaranteeing plenty of variety and close racing throughout the day.

The biggest attraction will undoubtedly be the South African Touring Cars, where the championship battle has suddenly become a great deal more interesting.

Championship leader Julian van der Watt endured his lowest points haul of the season at the previous round, allowing his chasing rivals to dramatically close the gap.

Van der Watt heads the standings in his Investchem WCT Volkswagen Golf GTI, but his advantage has been reduced to just 17 points over teammate KC Ensor-Smith.

The Gazoo Toyota pairing of Michael van Rooyen and Jonathan Coetzee are also firmly in the hunt, sitting jointly in third position, only another nine points behind the Volkswagen duo.

With the championship compressed at the sharp end of the standings, every qualifying position, fastest lap and race finish could prove crucial.

One mistake could cost valuable points, while a perfectly executed weekend could completely change the complexion of the title fight.

The SATC SupaCup is also shaping up for an entertaining weekend as Jason Loosemore has established a useful 29-point advantage over reigning VW Polo Cup champion Rory Atkinson, while Judd Bertholdt sits another eight points behind.

With the championship entering its crucial second half, the pressure is mounting and there is little room for mistakes. Atkinson and Bertholdt will both be looking to put the pressure on Loosemore and turn the tables at Aldo Scribante.

In the Astron Energy Polo Cup, championship leader Hannes Scheepers arrives at Scribante with a 37-point advantage after dominating the opening three rounds.

Behind him, however, the battle is considerably tighter. Charl Smalberger holds second place, just eight points ahead of Mauro da Luz, meaning the fight for the remaining podium positions could be fierce.

There will also be plenty of local interest, with young Eastern Cape racer Josh Moore currently sitting 11th in the championship and looking to make the most of his home-track knowledge.

In the Master class, Wayne Masters leads Derick Smalberger by 19 points, with John Kruger a further 14 points adrift in third.

The Investchem MSA4 single-seater championship is arguably one of the closest battles of the weekend.

Aqil Alibhai holds a slender three-point advantage over Mikel Bezuidenhout, with Karabo Malemela occupying third place. That tiny margin means the pressure will be immense from the moment the lights go out.

A strong qualifying performance could be vital, but with the single-seaters producing close and extremely competitive racing, anything can happen once the drivers are unleashed.

In the Toyota Gazoo Dealer Challenge, Werner Venter heads the standings, while Devon Scott and Paul de Vos are locked together in second place on 28 points.

The Gazoo GR 86 Class is similarly close, with Connor Weston holding a four-point advantage over Kobus Reyneke, while Emma Dowling sits in third.

The GR Media Challenge is led by Nabil Abdool, followed by Craig Nicholson and Justin Ford.

The VW Rookie Cup will provide another intriguing battle, with local youngster Jack Moore hoping to use his knowledge of Aldo Scribante Raceway to break into the championship top three.

Moore currently sits outside the leading trio, but a strong home performance could see him make significant progress. The championship is led by Luke Hill, with Sebastian Dias second and Sebastian Venkov third.

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