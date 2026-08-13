No time for sulking as Stormers XXIII prepare for Pumas, says coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kyle Smith, of the Stormers XXIII, is tackled by Cheetahs players Michael Annies and Faf de Klerk during a Currie Cup Premier Division match at the Athlone Stadium

There will be no time for sulking in the Stormers XXIII camp when they prepare for a tough Carling Cup Premier Division clash against the Pumas in Mbombela on Saturday, coach Tom Dawson-Squibb says.

The Cape side were left licking their wounds after they relinquished a late lead to be beaten 31-26 by the Cheetahs at the Athlone Stadium in round four last week.

“In many respects it was a good performance and I am more positive than I expected to be,” Dawson-Squibb said.

“We did enough to win, but there just one too many errors at key times.

“If you look at what our senior team does, they’re probably one of the best scrums in the United Rugby Championship, and we haven’t been the best scrum in the Currie Cup.

“That hurt us against the Cheetahs.

“I’ve never met Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse, but I’ve got massive respect for what he’s done with the Pumas.

“He keeps churning out good players and good teams year on year.

“The smaller union, bigger union thing doesn’t really exist now in the Currie Cup, we’re all fairly similar.

“I’m not daunted going to Pumas. I’m bitterly disappointed right now, and I’m also super-fizzed to go to Nelspruit.

“We don’t have time to sulk. Now it’s time to get flippin’ ready.”

Dawson-Squibb is hoping key players return to action for the Pumas clash.

“Oli Reid, hopefully his injury is gone, Wandile Mlaba and Herman Lubbe won’t be with the senior Stormers,” he said.

“I think Keke Morabe will probably come back, so we’ll be bolstered.

“It’s unfortunate for Josh Boulle, he’s got a bit of an injury, but maybe he’ll be back later in the season.

Stormers skipper skipper Jean-Luc du Plessis said missed opportunities had proved costly for his team.

“We left some tries out there, and deserved to be up by more at half-time,” he said.

“I thought we edged it, but that doesn’t count. The scoreboard counts.

The Stormers dominated the early exchanges and opened the scoring through Stefan Ungerer in the 11th minute.

The Cheetahs responded through wing Prince Nkabinde, but a late first-half try by Vernon Paulo gave the Capetonians a deserved 14-5 advantage at the break.

The Free Staters started the second half strongly, with Neels Volschenk crossing shortly after the restart.

The Stormers’ Wandile Mlaba then extended the home side’s lead before being shown a yellow card for a tip tackle.

Frans Steyn’s visiting team then fought back through Michael Annies and later took the lead via a penalty try after a deliberate knock-on by Xola Nyali.

Mlaba returned from the sin bin to score his second try, drawing the teams level at 26-26 heading into the final minutes.

With the match heading for a draw, the Cheetahs maintained their composure and, after sustained pressure, De Klerk crossed in the corner to seal a valuable win to lift his side to second place on the standings.

Griquas jumped into the joint lead to the top of the standings after a powerful win 31-19 over the Lions in Kimberley.

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: Lions v Boland Cavaliers, Griquas v Sharks XV. Saturday: Pumas v Stormers XVIII. Sunday: Bulls XV v Cheetahs.

Log (all teams have played four matches): Griquas 16, Cheetahs 16, Lions 12, Pumas 12, Boland Kavaliers 11, Stormers XXIII 11, Sharks XV 10, Bulls XV 3.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald