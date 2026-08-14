Fear of BRU administration return soars after SA Rugby mediation fails

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Concerns about Border Rugby being put under administration yet again have surfaced as drama surrounding disputes over the union’s elections heightens.

The union is waiting anxiously for a report back from SA Rugby regarding this week’s failed mediation between the two camps who are at loggerheads over the legitimacy of the Border elections two weeks ago.

Feedback from the mother body is expected to arrive in the coming days and will provide some idea of the next steps.

SA Rugby had sent officials to oversee a reconciliation meeting between the newly elected executive led by Theo Mvalo and pre-election executive member Asanda Simoyi, who is opposing the new structure.

In the two-day thrash-out at the Hemingways Hotel, the parties shared proposed solutions.

These included Mvalo’s newly constituted executive stepping down and opening up vacancies to be contested at a special meeting in 21 days; a task team consisting of Mvalo and Simoyi and supporting personnel to hold the fort until the next election date; and the creation of a second deputy president position to accommodate a member from Simoyi’s group.

Border Rugby’s Asanda Simoyi. (Supplied)

But all those suggestions were shot down.

On Thursday, Simoyi said they were waiting for a response from SA Rugby before deciding whether to pursue a legal route.

Simoyi initiated the process leading to the mediation team being sent to the region by SA Rugby.

He wrote to the mother body, raising concerns that certain procedures were not followed and there were constituency breaches made during and ahead of the union’s election process.

“We are waiting for SA Rugby to come back with its report, then we will take it from there and see what options to take.

“It was clear that we could not meet on common ground with the other camp despite solutions being put on the table,” he said.

Mvalo said they were waiting for Simoyi and company to make the next move after SA Rugby had mapped a way forward.

Simoyi was anxious that the infighting would possibly take the union back to administration.

Border had its membership suspended in 2018 because of administration issues and a dire financial position.

As a result, SA Rugby appointed an administrator.

The suspension was lifted in 2022.

Simoyi was part of the executive as deputy president during the administration period and helped steady the union.

“The union suffered during that period. It is not our wish to go back to that, but the union’s constitution and procedures must be followed properly,” he said.

SA Rugby told the Dispatch on Thursday: “We can confirm that a team engaged with stakeholders in Border Rugby Union this week in an effort to assist the parties in finding a constructive way forward.

“However, the process has only recently concluded, and we have not yet had an opportunity to consider the mediators’ reports or recommendations.

“Until those reports have been received and evaluated, it would be inappropriate for SA Rugby to speculate on any potential outcomes or future interventions.”

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