Shootout drama as WP, North West claim U21 IPT titles

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Western Province men celebrate the successful defence of their SA Hockey Association U21 Interprovincial title after they beat Northerns Blues in a thrilling final at the KC March Astro on Friday evening.

Western Province and North West were crowned the men’s and women’s champions respectively at the SA Hockey Association IPT U21 tournament on Friday night, with both finals producing dramatic finishes and requiring shootouts to determine the winners.

On a chilly Friday evening in Gqeberha, WP claimed the men’s title, overcoming Northerns Blues (NOR) 6-5 in the shootout after an extraordinary final ended 6-6 in regulation time.

Earlier, NW secured the women’s title, edging WP 1-0 in the shootout after the final finished 1-1 in regulation time.

In the bronze-medal matches, KwaZulu-Natal secured third place in the men’s competition with a 4-0 victory over the SA U18 Boys, while the SA U18 Girls claimed the women’s bronze medal with a 2-1 win over NOR.

In the men’s final, WP retained the men’s title after edging NOR 6-5 in a shootout following a thrilling 60 minutes that was not short of end-to-end action.

Litha Kraai opened the scoring for WP in the 14th minute, with Reuben Sendzul doubling the lead five minutes later.

Luken Brunette pulled one back for NOR in the 20th minute, but Sendzul restored WP’s two-goal advantage two minutes later.

Sendzul completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute before Kraai added his second four minutes later, putting WP 5-2 ahead.

NOR mounted a remarkable fightback, with Brunette completing his hat-trick while Jack Waddell and Zeyad Davids also found the net to level the scores at 6-6.

North West women prepare to celebrate after completing a narrow victory over Western Province in the SA Hockey Association U21 Interprovincial Tournament on Friday evening. (Mob Ent. Photography)

With neither side able to break the deadlock, the clash went to a shootout, where WP held their nerve to win 6-5 and successfully defend their championship.

While the women’s final was a much lower-scoring affair, it was no less exciting as NW claimed the women’s Under-21 title after edging WP 1-0 in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

WP took the lead in the 21st minute through Tanya Pieterse, but NW fought back and levelled through Germarie Spershott in the 58th minute to force the match into a shootout.

With the scores still locked, the goalkeepers produced an outstanding display. WP’s Emily Adams and NW’s Kelly Wilson combined to save nine of the 10 shootout attempts.

The goalkeepers kept the contest on a knife-edge as Marika Neethling scored NW’s only successful attempt to secure a 1-0 shootout victory and hand her side the title.

In the lower classifications, Western Province Peninsula (WPP) secured fifth place in the men’s competition with a 4-1 victory over Eastern Province, while Southern Gauteng finished seventh after beating North West 2-0. Free State ended the tournament in ninth place.

WPP finished fifth in the women’s competition as well after drawing 2-2 with EP before winning the shootout 3-2 while SG claimed seventh place with a resounding 8-0 victory over Free State, who finished eighth.

For a full list of results and tournament statistics, click here.

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