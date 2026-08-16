Bok Women pleased with win after proper test against Fijiana

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The Springbok Women will enjoy the spoils of victory following their hard-fought win over Fijiana XV in Lautoka on Saturday, knowing full well that their skill set and perseverance were under scrutiny and tested for 80 minutes.

That was the assessment from Springbok Women assistant coach Franzel September after the South Africans overhauled Fiji, who were leading 10-5 at the break at Churchill Park, to win the second of two Tests by 29-22 and claim the inaugural Ubuntu–Bula Trophy.

“We wanted a clean sweep, so that was mission accomplished,” said September.

“We expected Fiji to come back stronger in the second test after winning 55-12 in the first, and they did. This was a proper test match.”

September said match conditions were not easy and a fired-up Fijian side, who led twice during the match, added to the challenge.

However, three second-half tries by debutant wing Maria Tshiremba confirmed South Africa’s dominance.

“The players and especially the coaches were really happy for Maria – we backed her and selected her for this match, and she responded so well,” said September.

“We are very proud of her. It was also pleasing that a couple of the other combinations we tried worked well. From that perspective, we learned a lot, and it is always pleasing when a player rewards the faith coaches put in her.”

September said he was satisfied with the grit shown by the squad when they were put under pressure by Fiji, who were successful in their off-load game.

“We were tested in different areas this time around, and it was great for us as we needed to adapt and adjust our strategies. We have our DNA of first phase possession to fall back on, but we also showed other areas of strength, and that was a big plus for us.”

Next up will be New Zealand’s Black Ferns in Johannesburg early next month, but September said they will apply their minds to that one once back in the country.

“We are just going to enjoy the moment and the win,” he said.

“We came to win both Test matches, and we did, so it was mission accomplished. The hard work was rewarded, and that is pleasing.”

The squad return to South Africa on Monday evening. - SA Rugby

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