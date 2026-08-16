Horne ready to sign off in style at open-water worlds

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Madibaz swimmer Katie Horne will represent SA in the World Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Argentina from September 3 to 6.

Gqeberha swimmer Katie Horne will sign off on a storied junior career at the world open-water championships in Argentina next month.

The first-year Mandela University dietetics student will represent South Africa in Santa Fe from September 3 to 6, competing in the 10km race, 3km knockout, and relay events.

She made her debut for the country in 2022 aged 15 and views the global event as a “full-circle moment”.

“It makes this international junior competition very special,” the talented 19-year-old said this week.

As a full-time student, Horne has been able to spend additional time in the pool through an extended academic programme.

“I have really been using the extra time to my advantage; working on skills that I need to improve.”

She has specifically focused on speed-play work, which means alternating between an easy and fast pace.

While a high placing in South America is on her mind, Horne’s main goal is to produce her best-ever performance. This means arriving on foreign soil with a competitive mindset.

She expects the conditions – it will be winter in Santa Fe – to provide an additional challenge.

“The water will be fairly cold, so we will probably be swimming in wetsuits. It is a bit different because it fits your body differently and causes a bit more resistance around the shoulders.”

Despite her competitive juices flowing over time, Horne has learnt not to measure her development purely through results.

“I have realised I must appreciate what my body can do while dealing with the challenges and pressures of going to university and juggling everything.”

She credits coach Andrew Dean and her parents as pivotal in her journey thus far.

“It takes a village to build an athlete,” she said.

“I have been privileged to swim under Andrew, and he has helped me through so many ups and downs.”

Other forces behind her that are allowing her to pursue her sporting goals are Madibaz Sport’s high-performance facility and the dietetics faculty.

Her first semester proved particularly challenging while she adjusted to two very different workloads.

“I don’t think I fully understood the amount of work that would be required,” she admitted. “I have learnt to take responsibility and find a way to manage things better.”

Her studies have also changed her approach to nutrition and recovery – in essence opening her eyes to different ways of going about her business.

“I have learnt to question things, research them and look at the evidence rather than simply accepting what you read.

“I understand why certain foods work well before or after training. I used to drink chocolate milk for recovery but now understand the science behind why it can be effective.”

Horne looks forward to competing against the world’s leading swimmers and to mentoring her younger teammates.

“I know how it felt going to my first international competition. Everyone was such a good role model for me, so I am excited to be that for others,” she said. - Full Stop Communications

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