Saliboko bears Commonwealth flag for country and campus

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Madibaz swimmer Collins Saliboko, left, was the flag bearer for Tanzania at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

International swimmer and management student Collins Saliboko is a big frog in a small pond by his own admission.

The Commonwealth Games alumnus, who studies at Mandela University in Gqeberha, had the honour of being team captain and flag bearer of his nation at the global sports event in Glasgow, Scotland, recently.

“It was amazing,” the 24-year-old Tanzanian said upon his return to the Friendly City.

Representing a small team – the delegation totalled 24 participants across the various codes – and waving the national flag at a competition of this magnitude “meant a lot” to Saliboko.

Despite his prowess in the pool, he was surprised to learn that he had been chosen as the face of his country.

In fact, he admits to being “shocked and overwhelmed” when he was informed four days before departing for the Games.

Even though it was not his first rendezvous against global opposition, the prospect of lining up alongside some of the world’s best remains daunting.

“It is nerve-racking every time,” the Madibaz stalwart, who took part in five numbers, said.

He nevertheless makes a point of enjoying the experience because, in his own words, “moments like these do not last forever”.

Though not touching sides in the much larger pond on this occasion, Saliboko gives a thumbs-up to his performance in the 200m freestyle – his final race of the gala.

“What made it particularly special was the preparation, especially mentally, and the [other] things I did to put myself in the right mindset to perform well.”

It also gave him perspective.

“Everyone has different schedules, competition calendars and experiences, so it was valuable to understand where I fit in. Overall, I was able to take that experience and use it to look ahead.”

He does not doubt that mental fortitude is his most significant takeaway from the Games. The last event, in particular, shows the importance of being able to respond well after difficult performances.

The secret is to focus on the things he can control and coming back stronger rather than allowing past races to sour his mood.

As the captain of the full squad, he decided it was his responsibility to motivate the rest of the athletes.

“I drew on my experience as a swimming captain,” he explained how he demanded character, sportsmanship and pride in their country from his peers.

As for Madibaz Sport and the university at large, Saliboko said he could all but “feel their support even from Gqeberha”.

“I appreciated knowing that people back home were behind me during such an important opportunity.”

He now hopes to offload some of the lessons he took from the Games onto his Madibaz teammates.

“It taught me the value of planning ahead, understanding what needs to be done before competitions and approaching each meet with the right mindset.” - Full Stop Communications

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