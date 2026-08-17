Cameroon beat fairytale finalists Malawi to win Wafcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marie Ngah of Cameroon celebrates her second goal during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Malawi at Moulay El Hassan Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Rabat

Cameroon, who failed to qualify for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations only to get a second chance, beat fairytale finalists Malawi 3-0 on Sunday to be crowned champions.

Marie Ngah scored twice and Naomi Eto once in the final in Rabat as the Indomitable Lionesses became queens of African football for the first time after finishing runners-up on three occasions.

Cameroon lost at home and away to Algeria in the final qualifying round, but the organisers later increased the number of teams for the tournament from 12 to 16.

The four highest-ranked losers, led by Cameroon, were added for the two-yearly competition, which Morocco hosted for the third consecutive time.

It was a sad climax for Malawi, ranked 153rd in the world, who had reached the title decider with the Chawinga sisters, captain Tabitha and Temwa, scoring nine goals between them.

Among those who saw Cameroon succeed after losing the 2004, 2014 and 2016 finals to Nigeria without scoring was embattled Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

He was flanked by Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe from South Africa and first vice-president Fouzi Lekjaa.

The CAF leadership have backed Infantino, who is fighting to save his job after a barrage of criticism for his aborted plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Debutants Malawi defied their status as the lowest-ranked nation at the marquee African women’s football event to reach the final after beating defending champions Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Algeria.

The Scorchers started the final impressively, with the Chawingas’ power and pace creating several threatening situations.

But Malawi failed to score and, as the opening half progressed, so did the performance of Cameroon, who took a 20th-minute lead.

A cross was headed off Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo onto the crossbar, and Ngah nodded the rebound into the net for her fourth goal of the tournament.

As they became increasingly adventurous, Cameroon doubled the lead on 29 minutes when Eto, with her back to goal, swivelled and struck the ball into the corner of the net.

Ngah netted three minutes again into added time at the end of the opening half, heading an Eto cross into the net.

After scoring twice in the opening half, Ngah should have completed a hat-trick early in the second period but, after taking the ball past Sikelo, fired wide.

Malawi contained Cameroon as the second period progressed and Temwa Chawinga was just wide with a low shot after a goalmouth scramble.

By reaching the semi-finals, Cameroon, Malawi, third-placed Algeria and Morocco qualified for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The number of African qualifiers could swell to six as losing WAFCON quarter-finalists SA and Ghana have secured places in inter-continental play-offs. - AFP

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald