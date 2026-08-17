Grey outduel Selborne as tries flow on Kolisi Field

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Grey High fullback Michael Nyandoro cuts through the Selborne defence for his team's opening try in their schools rugby match at Grey on Saturday

The Kolisi Field scoreboard operators were on high alert at the Grey High venue on Saturday as tries flowed like confetti at a wedding during the home side’s remarkable 61-47 victory over KuGompo City rivals Selborne College in their schools rugby match.

When the dust settled on the season, the two sides had produced a remarkable 15 tries — nine by Grey and six by Selborne — excluding the penalty try awarded to the visitors in the second half.

With 20 minutes remaining, the scoreboard made astonishing reading, with Grey, who led 35-26 at halftime, holding just a two-point advantage at 42-40.

Eventually, however, the power of the Grey pack proved decisive as their maul marauders repeatedly shoved Selborne backwards, paving the way for hooker Micah Wessels to cross for an incredible five tries.

The home forwards also showed plenty of deft touches with ball in hand, with locks Juandre van Jaarsveld and Jean Nel producing thrilling tries.

Flyhalf Nathan Trytsman added to Grey’s dominance with a superb goalkicking display, converting nine of their tries.

Although they struggled to plug the gaps in their defence, Selborne were never overwhelmed by the Grey scoring avalanche and gave as good as they got in a furious effort to remain within striking distance.

From 35-19 down in the 28th minute, the visitors showed tremendous character to take the lead for the first time seven minutes into the second half.

Hooker Reece Rasmussen pounced on a Grey mistake to put Selborne 40-35 ahead.

Among their scores were two superb efforts by centre Iviwe Kabale as the Selbornians repeatedly found ways to punch holes in the Grey defence.

Their lead was short-lived, though, as Grey responded by going ahead 42-40 and then scored a further three tries in nine minutes to surge to a lead of 61-40, effectively settling the outcome.

Selborne had the final say when wing Zwelethu Nojaholo found space down the left to score the final try of the match on the hooter.

Across town, Pearson High produced a commendable effort against a strong Parel Vallei side before the Somerset West visitors moved through the gears after halftime.

Playing at the Hannes Strydom Field, Pearson scored twice and trailed only 19-10 at the break.

But Parel Vallei proved masters at building and sustaining pressure, doing so with precision and commitment after the restart.

The visitors ran in four unanswered tries to establish a commanding 43-10 lead with 10 minutes remaining and effectively settle the contest.

Pearson refused to give up, though, and were rewarded when captain Dewald Niemand crossed for a late try to make the final score 43-17.

That was his second try, while Lili Giyose scored their first try, and Keano Beling kicked two conversions.

In Makhanda, hard-running Graeme College wing Asakhe Ranuga crossed for an early try against Muir, setting the home side on their way to a 54-27 victory.

After taking a heavy beating against Grey High the previous weekend, the Kariega side showed plenty of guts and determination, but Graeme ultimately had too many weapons across the field.

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