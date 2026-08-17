Idlangemabala Secondary dreams of transforming netball facilities with well-earned winnings

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Idlangemabala Secondary, winners of the Ubuntu stream of the 2026 Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Championship National Finals, celebrate their win

Mpumalanga’s Idlangemabala Secondary, triumphant in the Ubuntu stream of the 2026 Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Championship National Finals, dreams of transforming its netball facilities with its well-earned winnings.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Mutango Lodge in the Dinokeng Conservatory, Pretoria, the U15 tournament brought together 36 schools from every province, thanks to the support of Sanlam and the Motsepe Foundation.

The schools were split into two groups, Botho and Ubuntu.

Coach Zenzo Khumalo suggested that the R400,000 cash prize could be used to build netball courts at the school, which does not have any.

However, the decision on how to use the prize will be made by the school and the school governing body.

Idlangemabala defeated Jabulile Secondary School from Orange Farm, Gauteng, 17-15 in the final to win this year’s championship.

“This is our fifth year at the nationals, but we’ve been participating in the tournament since its inception in 2019, though we’ve been knocked out in the provincial knockouts on occasion,” Khumalo said.

“This is the first time tasting the gold, and it’s so sweet.

“The girls were motivated at the start of the year after finishing 13th the previous year due to mistakes.”

“So, this year, we went back and trained harder because we wanted to win the national championships.

“On Saturday morning, I told them that we are only three games away from reaching our goal, even though we played seven games here in Pretoria on Friday in cold weather, which we are not used to.”

“I’m happy for these girls to have won the competition.

“From where we come, it is difficult with limited resources. We had to make plans to get balls to train, and we don’t even have a proper netball court, but we’re here, and we won gold; it’s so sweet.”

Asked what they planned to spend the winnings on, the coach replied: “I’m not sure what the school will decide on right now, but we’ll talk with the school management, SGB, and the principal about how to use the money.

“However, the money must benefit netball. As I said, we don’t have a netball court.”

In the Botho stream, Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool from Pretoria used home-ground advantage to defeat their neighbours and defending champions Helpmekaar College, from Johannesburg, 18-17 in a heated final to become this year’s champions.

Affies coach Anelle Greef applauded her team for the hard-fought victory.

Gqeberha schools Framesby and Pearson High School finished in 11th and 16th places respectively in the Ubuntu stream.

“At the beginning of the season this was definitely the motivation,” Affies coach Greef said.

“This was the outcome that we needed and we wanted, so this year we came prepared, and this year we played as a unit, and I think that is what made us the champs today.

“This is a very emotional win for me. I coached these girls from last year in the U14, so seeing how we started last year and how they played this year has been an amazing journey.

“Last year’s U15 group finished third in the nationals. I am so proud of the girls for winning this year’s competitions, although we were faced by so many injuries.

“I also would like to thank the Kay Motsepe Foundation; it’s a privilege to be part of this, and I think they are great.”

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