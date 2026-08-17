Kingswood water polo captain Megan Sheard earns SA U18 World Championship selection

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Kingswood water polo captain Megan Sheard is representing SA at the world U18 championship in Spain this week

Kingswood College’s first team water polo captain Megan Sheard will take her place among SA’s best young players when she represents the country at the World Aquatics U18 Women’s Championship in Tenerife, Spain, this week.

The selection is the latest achievement in a water polo journey built on dedication, perseverance and hard work, while also highlighting the strength of Kingswood’s water polo programme and the support provided by its coaches and wider school community.

For Sheard, who grew up on a farm outside Cathcart in the Eastern Cape, the journey began almost by chance in Grade 4 when she picked up a water polo ball with a friend.

“I had so much fun and immediately fell in love with the sport,” she recalls.

That early enthusiasm has developed into a successful career. Sheard has represented Eastern Province since Grade 7 and previously earned South African colours when she travelled to Türkiye with the U16 national team while in Grade 10.

Her selection for the U18 World Championship represents her biggest sporting achievement to date.

She believes resilience and determination have been central to her progress.

“I never gave up when things became difficult, especially with all the training and preparation before tournaments,” she said. “I always try to push myself to become better after every practice and training session.”

Sheard’s sporting commitments extend beyond the pool. She also captains the Kingswood first hockey team, balancing the demands of two high-level sports while continuing to excel in both.

She credits Kingswood’s head of water polo and first team coach, Kyle Kumm, with playing an important role in her development.

“He has really helped me become the best player I can be by teaching me new things and always pushing and encouraging me,” she said.

“He is always there if I need help.”

As she prepares to leave for Spain, Sheard is looking forward to testing herself against some of the world’s leading young water polo players.

Her goals are to continue developing her fitness and strength, gain valuable international experience and learn from players and teams from around the world.

For Kingswood, her selection provides further recognition of the school’s commitment to developing young athletes and creating opportunities for them to compete at the highest level.

Sheard will now look to make the most of her opportunity on the international stage as she takes the next step in an already impressive sporting journey.

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