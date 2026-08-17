Ngxaka camp appeals for BSA ratings leniency

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Thinumzi Gqola and Mthokozisi Ngxaka square off in a BSA-ordered rematch at the Orient Theatre.

The camp of former SA champion Mthokozisi Ngxaka has appealed to Boxing SA not to remove him from the ratings while he undergoes rehabilitation for substance abuse.

The Mdantsane-based Mthatha boxer enrolled at a rehab facility after disappearing for weeks from his management team amid reports of addiction.

The talented boxer lost a BSA-ordered rematch to Thinumzi Gqola for the SA mini-flyweight belt in December after previously surrendering his title to Gqola in August 2025.

His camp, led by manager Mla Tengimfene, appealed against the outcome, with the BSA review process siding with him and ordering the return fight, which Gqola won with a more definitive outcome.

Tengimfene said his charge was already battling addiction when the rematch took place at the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City.

“It was such a difficult camp because Mtho kept disappearing to engage in this unfortunate addiction, but we are not making excuses for the loss,” he said.

Tengimfene’s All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsane is renowned for helping boxers beset by substance abuse, having helped a slew of them, including reigning WBC mini-flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse.

With Ngxaka having succeeded Kuse in winning the SA title, Tengimfene has since embarked on a mission to help the left-hander turn his life around.

“Mtho is already receiving help in a government institution after being accepted for intake.

“We will help him as we did to Kuse to fulfil his dreams of becoming a world champion.”

Kuse made history when he became the first boxer in the province to win the coveted green and gold belt by dethroning Filipino Melvin Jerusalem in their rematch in May.

He is scheduled to make the first defence of the title against Ryusei Matsumoto in Japan on September 27

Tengimfene is confident that Ngxaka will also kick his demons and mend his ways.

However, the six-month period Ngxaka will spend in rehab will cost him his SA rating as boxers who have been inactive for over a year are dropped.

In a letter seen by the Daily Dispatch, Tengimfene pleaded with BSA to treat Ngxaka’s situation as a special case and let him retain his fifth ranking.

“Mr Mthokozisi Ngxaka is institutionalised in a substance abuse facility for a minimum of six months,” he said.

“Currently Mr Ngxaka is rated fifth in the SA mini-flyweight rankings, and his absence and inactivity may lead to him being dropped out of the top ten (sic).

“My request is for Mr Ngxaka to be kept in the ratings as he is getting treatment for the situation he is in.

“Substance abuse is prevalent in the youth, and the fact that he is getting help should be treated as a special case and positive steps towards recovery to harness community upliftment programmes.”

BSA said the matter was receiving attention.

Having last fought in December, Ngxaka will likely return to the ring after completing the rehab programme in six months.

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