Pirates back to winning ways after sailing past Chippa

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Lebone Seema of Orlando Pirates skips past Chippa United’s Justice Figareido during the Premiership match at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Chippa United in their Betway Premiership match at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Gamphani Lungu, Lebone Seema and Daniel Msendami were enough to hand the Buccaneers a win after their disappointing draw against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The Chilli Boys remained without a win in three matches after draws against Golden Arrows and Richards Bay, and this has put early pressure on coach Brandon Truter.

Following the draw against AmaZulu at the same venue, the Buccaneers were looking to redeem themselves against the Chilli Boys, who were looking for their first win, and did that in style.

Pirates were on the front foot in the opening half as they went in search of an opener, but they were unable to find a way past a Chippa side who were sitting deep in their own half, restricting the opposition to efforts from distance.

Chippa relied on transition and nearly caught the Buccaneers twice on the break.

Despite dominating the opening half, Pirates could not create enough clear-cut chances as there was no creativity from the midfield.

Chippa came into their own midway through the first half and worried the visitors when a teasing shot from outside the box by Sirgio Kammies urged goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to dive near the post and keep it at bay.

Oswin Appollis was lively in the first half, but the rest of the players looked rather flat.

Pirates had the best chance of the match immediately after the interval when Chippa gave the ball away in their own half, and Patrick Maswanganyi did well to beat the defender before his efforts were saved by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Pirates’ second-half pressure paid off when Lungu scored just before the hour mark with a shot outside the box to net his second goal of the season.

Seema doubled the lead three minutes later with a free header from Deon Hotto’s corner after he was unmarked inside the box.

It was a better second half from Pirates as they came back with more energy, while the Chilli Boys struggled to cope with the high pressure from the Buccaneers.

Pirates continued to dominate, and substitute Msendami made it 3-0 when he capitalised on a mistake by the Chippa defence.

The victory saw the Buccaneers move to first on the log table with seven points, tied with Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu but have a superior goal difference.

• AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has challenged himself to turn his striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya into a powerhouse in his homeland of Zimbabwe.

Zwane, himself a former ace goalscorer, believes the 23-year-old hot striker has what it takes to emulate his country’s legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

Ngwenya was on target once again when AmaZulu beat Siwelele 2-0 at the Kings Park Stadium at the weekend, netting his fifth goal of the season across the league and the MTN8.

“We will work on Thando. I think Thando last season was something else,” Zwane said.

“Even though I still say he scored six goals, he knows he missed.

“I don’t know how many 1v1s a goalkeeper can beat.

“He could have easily scored 15, 16 goals before he got injured.

“I remember in one game in Joburg, he said, ‘Coach, I can’t keep up with the tempo of the game,’ and I told him to soldier on.

“He’s got the right attitude.

“He is still young, but I think he will get to the level of the Musonas. I am his mentor and coach, and I will push him to reach that level.”

Ngwenya joined AmaZulu from his native Zimbabwe side FC Platinum at the start of last season. — Additional reporting by Sihle Ndebele

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