Popular EC boxing programme floored by financial challenges

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The provincial amateur boxing programme run by Mpucuko Sports Academy has ground to a halt due to a lack of funds, denying talented youngsters a platform to showcase their talent.

The programme, which has been running for three years, crisscrossing the province and providing platforms for all boxers to fight in their own districts, encountered financial hiccups before the finals at the Orient Theatre in March.

Organisers frantically embarked on a last-ditch effort to raise funds to accommodate scores of district boxers who had qualified for the finals.

The financial crunch came as the directors had already clinched a partnership with top Irish boxing club Holy Family, which sent its boxer Joshua Badmus to the finals in March to gauge competition and kick-start working relations.

Badmus stopped WSU student boxer Inam Waziya in their 62kg clash to win the Ludumo Lamati Belt, an accolade designed to inspire young boxers in honour of retired Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati.

Lamati made international headlines after miraculously recovering from a ring injury he suffered in his bout against Englishman Nick Ball in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2023.

Launched three years ago to keep youngsters off the streets and away from unsavoury activities such as drugs and alcohol, the programme unearthed a slew of talented boxers who went on to achieve big things in sport, some representing the country at major international championships.

Boxers such as Masibulele Sigwela, who was the lone provincial representative in the SA boxing team that recently competed at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, recently-turned professional prospect Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa, Ayabonga Meko and a host of others, have come through the programme.

Mpucuko director Ncedo Cecane said rising costs to continue with the programme had led to it being shelved after it initially punched off in Komani in May for the 2026 edition.

“To us, providing this platform for young boxers was the best way to take them off the streets while nurturing their talent to pave the way for a better future for them,” he said.

“Remember the majority of these children come from underprivileged backgrounds where even securing identity documents is a challenge.

“I cannot think of the number of them we helped to organise documents such as passports and identity documents so that they could travel to international championships.”

Cecane said despite initially attracting a slew of corporate companies such as cellphone giants MTN, EC Gambling and Betting Board, the provincial liquor board and betting outlets, which used the platform to drive their community awareness programmes, the financial strain proved too much to handle.

“Initially everything looked good and rosy as we partnered with big businesses and were able to host our tournaments in all the districts, providing young boxers with a platform to fight in front of their families and friends.

“But with some of our partners drastically slashing their budgets, it became increasingly difficult for us to raise funds for these events.”

Cecane said the March finals at Orient Theatre were nearly cancelled as pleas to companies hit a brick wall.

“We nearly cancelled the tournament but thought about the scores of young boxers we had already promised to accommodate at hotels.”

He could not say if the programme would resume should a financial partner come on board.

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