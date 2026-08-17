SA hockey sides slip to defeat in World Cup openers

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SA's Mustapha Cassiem in the thick of the action against Spain at the FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands

SA opened their FIH Hockey World Cup campaign in Belgium and the Netherlands with a 3-1 defeat against Spain in Pool C, with a difficult opening half ultimately leaving the African champions with too much ground to recover despite a considerably improved second-half performance.

The match also marked a significant milestone for captain Dayaan Cassiem, who led SA onto the field for his 99th international Test cap, moving to within one appearance of a century for his country.

Spain made the early breakthrough in the 12th minute, although the goal arrived with an element of controversy.

The first touch in the build-up appeared to be played with the reverse side of the stick, but because the incident occurred outside the 25, SA were unable to refer the decision, with umpire David Tomlinson not allowing the referral.

Before SA had fully recovered, Spain struck again.

José Basterra doubled the advantage just a minute later to leave the South Africans facing an early 2-0 deficit.

Spain continued to apply pressure and Basterra grabbed his second of the afternoon in the 28th minute, sending his side into the half-time interval with a commanding 3-0 advantage.

SA emerged after the break with far greater purpose.

They enjoyed more possession in dangerous areas, began asking significantly more questions of the Spanish defence and created opportunities to work their way back into the contest.

Penalty corners offered SA one of their clearest routes back into the match, but several opportunities went unconverted.

Eventually, the pressure told.

In the 45th minute, Mustapha Cassiem produced a penalty corner of the highest quality, sending an inch-perfect drag flick into the top corner to give SA the breakthrough their improved performance deserved.

At 3-1, there was suddenly life in the contest heading into the final quarter.

SA continued to search for another goal and created a handful of opportunities that could have made the closing stages particularly uncomfortable for Spain.

The chances were there, but the finishing touch proved elusive and the Spanish defence ultimately held firm.

Meanwhile, the SA women started with a 4-0 defeat against England in Pool D at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

Against a highly rated England side, SA were made to pay for a difficult opening quarter as two goals in quick succession gave their opponents early control of the contest.

Darcy Bourne opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Tess Howard doubled England’s advantage just three minutes later.

The quick double left SA with an immediate challenge, but the African champions continued to compete and worked hard to find opportunities to play through the English pressure.

England, however, showed their experience and efficiency.

With SA seemingly set to reach half-time just two goals behind, Lizzie Neal struck in the 30th minute to make it 3-0 and give England a significant cushion heading into the interval.

For SA, the challenge after the break was to stay connected and continue asking questions of an England team packed with players accustomed to performing at the highest level of the international game.

The South Africans continued to battle, but England added their fourth in the 41st minute through Olivia Hamilton to effectively put the result beyond reach.

Importantly, there was no further damage on the scoreboard.

SA kept working through the final quarter and continued to compete until the final hooter, even with the result already decided.

The 4-0 scoreline was a disappointing start for Inky Zondi’s side, but the opening encounter also provided an immediate reminder of the margins at World Cup level.

England punished their opportunities, particularly during decisive periods in the first half, while SA will know there are areas they can sharpen as the tournament progresses. — SA Hockey Association

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