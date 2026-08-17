Warning for All Blacks ahead of opening Test from Bulls coach

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Wallace Sititi, of the All Blacks, on his way to the try line against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday

If an adventurous All Blacks side attempt daring moves from deep inside their own half against the Springboks, they could find themselves in big trouble in the first Test on Saturday, Bulls coach Johan Ackermann warned.

A rampant New Zealand side ran in eight tries when they romped to a 50-19 win over an under-prepared Bulls side who had to cut short their off-season break to prepare for last Saturday’s high-profile tour game at Loftus Versfeld.

Ackermann has warned that much bigger and tougher challenges await the All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test series against the world champions, which starts in earnest in Johannesburg at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

“Obviously the Springboks are match-fit, and there are quality players,” Ackermann said.

“The All Blacks maybe had the scoreboard luxury against us to try a few things from deep in their own half that I don’t think they’ll get away with against the Springboks.

“That’s the way they play sometimes, but they may find themselves a bit in trouble with that.

“They [the Springboks] have played a long time together and they’ve got some of the best heads in the world putting a plan together.

“The Springboks will be well prepared. Time will tell.”

Ackermann said his team had been punished for being too eager to force things through individual brilliance rather than going through phases.

“The Boks will plan well, but I feel if you’re a bit more patient with the ball in hand, we could have finished a few opportunities,” he said.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann (Lefty Shivambu)

“Hopefully the Boks will take that [lesson].”

Ackermann said Johan Grobbelaar and Elrigh Louw, who were released from the Bok squad to play in the match, had made a big impact off the bench.

“Obviously, it’s great for them to have a taste of the All Blacks and feel that on the field,” he said.

“They now can take that knowledge back to the Boks.

“When they were made available, it’s great for us as a team, but it’s also our obligation to serve SA Rugby, to make sure they get that extra game time if they can.

“Credit to Grobbies and Elrigh. They both made a difference in that second half.

“If you look just at Grobbies, if you had to put a pin on him and follow him, the work rate he got through and the metres he covered.

“They had one training session, but they made the effort to get all the knowledge and get everything done.

“We went in with a very basic plan. We just wanted to say, ‘Can we keep to that plan and see where it takes us, even if there are mistakes?’

“And that’s the great thing. We actually were better in that in the second half than the first half when we were fresh.

“Credit to them. They really did well.”

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee said his team had shown character against the tourists, despite the scoreline.

“It’s easy to drop your heads after that scoreline in the first half, but I just asked the boys for character and just to fight because that’s part of our values here at the Bulls,” he said.

“You never want to lie down.

“The game could have gone horribly wrong in that second half.

“But the fight that the boys showed and their character — when we do set up phases, and we’re patient with the ball, then you get the reward.”

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