Blind ultra-athlete set to ride Nedbank Gravel Burn

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Hein Wagner is gearing up to compete in the seven-day gravel stage race through the Eastern Cape, on a tandem with partner Alwyn de Kock. They aim to raise awareness, and R1m, for the Hein Wagner Academy

Hein Wagner is preparing to line up at the start of the 2026 Nedbank Gravel Burn, kicking off in Robert Sobukwe Town (Graaff-Reinet) in October.

The blind ultra-athlete, adventurer and founder of the Hein Wagner Academy has confirmed he will take on the seven-day gravel stage race from October 25 to 31, a first for him on gravel.

Being accustomed to long-range planning for his endeavours, this was a week of endurance he had not even considered until a chance conversation with race founder Kevin Vermaak.

“When accidentally bumping into Kevin last year and learning about this new gravel race, I could not help but say yes,” Wagner said.

“I truly did not see that one coming! I love the outdoors, and the sound of a bicycle wheel on gravel always reminds me of the time I went on holiday with my parents as a child.”

Nedbank Gravel Burn won’t be child’s play nor a holiday, but that unique sound is part of why the Karoo calls.

“As a blind person, one of the best ways to experience our beautiful country is on the back of a tandem,” he said.

“I can hear, smell and feel its natural beauty.”

He will also taste the Karoo — in between the seven stages and 750km of gravel racing, riders stay together in remote, purpose-built Burn Camps, with local fare featuring on the menu each night as riders regale the tales of the day under bright starry skies.

Wagner describes his ‘pilot’ Alwyn de Kock as one of the best race partners a blind athlete could wish for: experienced across disciplines, calm under pressure and someone who has already guided him through a full Ironman.

“Anyone willing to do two races, one for himself and one for me is a superhero in my book,” Wagner said.

“I basically trust him with my life and in my experience the level of trust between you and your tandem/race partner determines the outcome.”

As Wagner’s first gravel race, it will be a baptism of fire.

Although he’s no stranger to off-road endurance events, having completed the Cape Epic, he’s not taking his base fitness and natural resilience for granted.

He has been putting in the miles, giving the week ahead the respect it deserves.

“It is my first time racing this format, and I cannot be more excited,” he said.

“I do know it’ll be tough, but we are going to make it to the finish line in Shamwari.”

For Wagner, the start line also carries a purpose beyond the bike.

The Hein Wagner Academy in Worcester is a post-grade 12 training facility for blind and visually impaired students, offering courses in marketing, management and cyber security. About 60 students live on campus full-time.

Through his Nedbank Gravel Burn campaign, he aims to raise R1m to make the kitchen in the student accommodation more functional.

“Whatever you believe is impossible is not true,” Wagner said. “I used to be blind, now I’m only blinded by possibility.

“The Santam sponsorship made my participation a reality, and given the fact that I’ve dedicated my life’s work to promote the abilities of the blind, this will help to illuminate my cause.

“It will further shine a light on making the impossible possible.”

Vermaak, founder of the event, welcomed Wagner to the 2026 field.

“Hein brings a way of experiencing this country, and this race, that belongs in our story.

“Seven days in the Karoo on gravel is demanding for every rider.

“To have him and Alwyn in the Burn Camps, with that strong bond through that week, really represents the kind of human spirit of this event.

“It’s these stories that make the race what it is, and we are excited to have them with us in 2026.”

Entries for the race close on August 31. — Nedbank Gravel Burn

Enter now at www.gravel-burn.com

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