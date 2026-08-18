Chauke applauds Motsepe Foundation for energising netball’s growth

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Popular SA netball figure Dumisani Chauke hands out medals to winners of the Botho stream in the Kay Motsepe Schools U15 netball championships Die Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool from Pretoria

Dumisani Chauke, celebrated as a leading figure in South African netball both on and off the court, applauded the Motsepe Foundation for energising netball’s growth through the Kay Motsepe School’s u15 Netball National Championships.

The 39-year-old from Malamulele, Limpopo, says tournaments like these offer players a vibrant stage to shine and display their talents.

Chauke, who is the director of coaches for Netball South Africa (NSA), spoke to the media during the national championships, which were held at the Mutango Lodge, Dinokeng Conservatory in Pretoria at the weekend.

Sanlam and Motsepe Foundation sponsored the Under-15 tournament, which featured 36 schools from all nine provinces competing for national bragging rights.

The schools were split into two streams, Botho (urban schools) and Ubuntu (rural and developing schools).

Both winning schools in each stream received R400,000 in prize money.

“I am a product of school netball, and that is why whenever school netball calls me to come and do something, I can’t say no; I would rather shift around my things,” Chauke said.

“This event is important because this is the tunnel, this is the pathway, and this is the factory where all of us are manufactured. We cannot expect the results at the top if we are not developing it or creating it at the bottom and creating the opportunities for exposure and for talent identification.

“The girls must be given opportunities to get on a netball court, also understanding that not everyone is going to win, but everyone can learn, and that is the opportunity that Kay Motsepe, as well as Sanlam, is offering to our girls.

“They can learn, they can grow, they can become leaders, they can become entrepreneurs, and they can become academics all through the game of netball.

“So, that is the importance of schools’ netball. Actually, in South Africa, school sports in their entirety have the numbers because they have players from under 9 right up to under 19.

“They eventually come to us at universities, and then they graduate and go into provincial and national teams.”

This year’s national championship in the Ubuntu stream was won by Mpumalanga’s Idlangemabala Secondary, which defeated Orange Farm’s Jabulile Secondary School 17-15 in the final.

While Botho stream winners, Die Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool from Pretoria, used home-ground advantage and defeated their neighbours and defending champions, Helpmekaar College from Johannesburg, 18-17 in a heated final and became this year’s national champs.

Julius Sikhuza, Sanlam Retain Mass executive for new ventures, said, “Sanlam is proud to partner with the Motsepe Foundation in hosting and delivering the Kay Motsepe School’s U15 netball championships.

“This is important to us because it means the girls get to experience new things and to travel but, more importantly, to learn new skills besides being a champion in sports.”

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