Pearson, Parel Vallei share a decade of friendly rivalry and excellence

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Pearson's Lume Barnard goes on a run during their first team hockey match against Parel Vallei at Pearson at the weekend

The Pearson and Parel Vallei Interschools Exchange originated in 2016 when Pearson travelled to Somerset West to compete against Parel Vallei and with each passing year this annual derby has grown.

With Pearson’s celebrating its centenary year, it marked the largest contingent of visitors yet from Parel Vallei, with more than 1,000 pupils arriving on Thursday for a time of cultural, academic and sporting competition.

Early on Friday, the cross-country competition got under way, with Pearson claiming top spot in the senior category of the event.

On the Humewood golf course for the Top 16 competition, both schools showed their class, with the first teams drawing 4-4.

In Baakens Valley, the cyclists competed in individual and team competitions. Jadeyn Alonzo and Rene Ungerer were first and second in the individual category, but the visitors won the team section.

Chess matches were well contested against incredibly strong Parel Vallei teams. Both Pearson A and B teams won 4-3.

On the squash courts, the guests showed their mettle and proved to be worthy opponents, winning 27-8.

A special word of congratulations to Emma Hill, a Pearson matric pupil who was not able to be at the Interschools Exchange due to her competing at the Growthpoint SA Squash Nationals at Makers Landing in Cape Town where she ended seventh in the country.

For the first time in the history of this Interschools Exchange, a swimming gala was included, with the top 12 boys and girls competing for the honours. Competition was tight and Pearson claimed a narrow victory by nine points.

At the Theron tennis courts, Pearson showed their dominance in both the singles and mixed doubles matches. The boys won 33-8, the girls 28-9, with an overall score of 79-21. Pearson won 33 out of 40 matches.

In the hockey matches on Friday night, many matrics were facing their last match and the emotions were high. In the dying minutes of the first team girls’ game, Pearson scored an equaliser to draw 2-2.

The Parel Vallei boys’ team took the honours winning 1-0, with the Pearson side attacking until the end without being able to even the score.

A total of 30 netball matches took place on Saturday, with the final match between the first teams.

With both sides playing with skill, Pearson eventually emerged victorious 30-23.