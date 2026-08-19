Batyi fights for ailing mother in Katompa showdown

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Lindelani Sibisi and Zolisa Batyi exchange leather at the Orient Theatre in May 2025.

Nxarhuni’s Zolisa Batyi engaged in some gruelling bouts during his reign as SA champion, but he faces his toughest battle on Friday — winning for his ailing mother.

Batyi comes up against the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ardy Katompa in a featherweight duel at the Fourways Farmers Market in Johannesburg, looking not only to revive his career but also to win for his mother, Sindiswa Mbambeni.

She suffered a massive stroke a few weeks ago which left her paralysed and affected her speech

Batyi, who was preparing for the fight at the time, had been looking to use it to get back to winning ways after losing his previous bout in Namibia on points to Mateus Heita in May.

The loss was his second in his last three fights, sandwiching a victory over bosom friend Awonke Tini in December.

Batyi is still bitter about how he lost his SA featherweight title to Lindile Sibisi in a 10th-round knockout at the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City in May 2025, claiming he was not fully prepared.

Though he badly wants to exact his revenge, that urge has been superseded by the need to save his mother.

Batyi even contemplated withdrawing from the Katompa fight when she fill ill but the prospect of having to contend with mounting medical bills forced him to soldier on.

“The thought of expenses needed to take care of my mother forced me to go ahead with this bout,” he said.

“Besides, I know if she could talk, she would encourage me not to withdraw.”

Batyi, who made four title defences before being dethroned by Sibisi, has surprisingly been listed as the underdog against Katompa.

This is due to the Congolese’s stunning stoppage victory over reigning SA junior featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem in April.

The loss, incurred when Hem’s corner pulled him out at the end of the ninth round to spare him further punishment, marked the first time the Duncan Village fighter had lost by a stoppage.

But Batyi sees nothing special in Katompa, who is trained by former SA champion Ncedo Cecane at the WBC gymnasium in Johannesburg.

Sada’s Cecane, who carved out his niche in Mdantsane under the tutelage of the late legendary Mzi Mnguni, has whipped Katompa back to winning ways since teaming up with him after the DRC fighter suffered back-to-back losses to Sabelo Ngebiyane and Khaya Mlata.

While many observers were blown away by Katompa’s performance against Hem, Batyi said he did not see anything special in him, attributing the loss to the Eastern Cape fighter’s conditioning.

“Hem is still young, and we all know how dangerous his style is and add the fact that he was obviously weight-drained.

“Katompa is just a whirlwind machine throwing punches non-stop, mostly from outside, so I really do not see him as much of a threat.”

While Batyi will be fighting away from home, he sees that as a good omen rather than a disadvantage.

“Honestly, it is a good thing I am fighting away as my mother would have felt worse for being unable to come to my fight if I was fighting in KuGompo City.

“She always comes to my [home] fights ... so I know it would have adversely affected her when she could not come because of her condition.”

Batyi leaves for Johannesburg with trainer Khangelani Jack on Thursday to be in time for the final weigh-in session.

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