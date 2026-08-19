Late Irish surge sees off SA men, women thumped by India

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India's Neha Goyal, right, battles for the ball with Onthatile Zulu, of South Africa, in the World Cup hockey match in the Netherlands

A landmark evening for Dayaan Cassiem ultimately ended in disappointment for SA as Ireland produced a devastating final-quarter surge to claim a 4-1 victory in their second pool C encounter at the Hockey Men’s World Cup in Wavre.

The match carried special significance for the SA captain, who stepped onto the international stage for the 100th time, reaching a milestone almost a decade after making his senior international debut as an 18-year-old.

After both sides suffered 3-1 defeats in their opening matches, the encounter carried significant importance, and the opening half reflected that tension.

Neither team was able to find the breakthrough through the opening 30 minutes as the two sides largely cancelled each other out.

It was SA who finally broke the deadlock seven minutes after the restart.

Kenton Melville found the opening in the 37th minute, finishing a contender for goal of the tournament when his acrobatic deflection handed the South Africans a deserved 1-0 advantage and provided a platform from which to push for a vital first victory of the tournament.

The lead, however, lasted just five minutes.

Ireland responded through Benjamin Walker to restore parity before taking control of the contest in the final quarter.

Experienced defender Lee Cole proved decisive from the penalty corner battery, converting in the 48th minute to give Ireland the lead before striking again from another penalty corner seven minutes later.

Sam Hyland added a fourth from open play.

For SA, the frustration will come from seeing a match in which they had worked themselves into a winning position rapidly slip away. From leading 1-0 with 18 minutes remaining, the SA side conceded four times in the closing stages.

The SA women’s second outing ended in defeat as a clinical India side claimed a 6-1 victory at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

The game marked the 50th Test appearance for Taheera Augousti.

The African champions headed into the encounter looking for a response following their opening defeat against England, but found an Indian side in ruthless attacking form, with six different players finding the back of the net.

India made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 11th minute. A scrappy move down the left eventually saw Sakshi Rana’s effort make its way across the circle, where Sunelita Toppo reacted quickest to steer the ball home at the far post and open the scoring.

The advantage was doubled early in the second quarter through Navneet Kaur. From a penalty corner variation, the experienced attacker fired a powerful low effort through the South African defensive line to make it 2-0 in the 18th minute.

India’s penalty corner pressure continued and, after SA had initially survived a succession of set pieces, Sushila Chanu reacted quickest when Deepika’s drag flick was blocked by the first runner. Her follow-up found its way into the goal in the 25th minute, giving India a commanding 3-0 advantage at the halftime break.

India struck again in the 38th minute. Deepika produced an outstanding reverse-stick finish after good work down the left to stretch the lead to four.

The decisive period arrived late in the third quarter. Lalremsiami made it 5-0 with a powerful reverse-stick strike before Sakshi Rana reacted fastest to a rebound off the post to add a sixth.

SA continued searching for a breakthrough and were rewarded in the 55th minute.

From a penalty corner, Hannah Pearce’s drag flick took a deflection off the Indian first runner and fell invitingly for Kayla de Waal, who showed excellent awareness to touch the ball home from close range.

Both sides play again on Thursday, with the men playing against Australia at 11am and the women face China at 9.30pm. — SA Hockey

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