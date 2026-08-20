EP men reflect on encouraging IPT campaign

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Eastern Province U21 coach Dayne Samboer believes the province has a promising group of young players to build on after the SA U21 IPT

Eastern Province’s sixth-place finish in the SA U21 IPT did not deliver the medal they wanted, but it provided plenty of encouragement for the future, with several young players emerging.

EP endured a difficult start, losing 12-1 to Western Province and 4-2 to the SA U18 Boys before responding with a 3-2 victory over Western Province Peninsula.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to North West followed, sending EP into the lower classifications, where they showed resilience with a 3-2 win over Southern Gauteng.

That set up a fifth-place playoff against WPP, but EP ultimately came up short, losing 4-1 to finish sixth.

Coach Dayne Samboer was encouraged by how the group responded after their opening games, particularly as younger players stepped up.

“I think starting the tournament with a very, very tough result, they showed the ability for this group to kick on,” Samboer said.

“Perhaps in those two games or three games after we might not have necessarily got the result that we wanted, but in terms of performances and individuals stepping up to the plate, I think that is definitely a massive positive for the guys.”

Three schoolboys were among the group, with little difference between the most experienced and youngest players.

“I couldn’t see the difference between the most senior and the most junior. EP hasn’t always been blessed with a massive group of players after school.

“But I think if we nurture them, give them the resources they need, I think we’ve got a good group of boys who can take this province to the next level.”

He also singled out captain Xander Elkington and forward Caden Skinnette for their contributions, with Elkington leading from the front throughout the tournament and Skinnette impressing with his work rate and ability to break the line.

Samboer believes that potential needs to be supported by better preparation and conditioning, with EP’s squad reduced from 18 players at the start of the tournament to only 12 or 13 available by the end.

“Preparation is very important.

“I think it’s important for us to recognise, number one, that we have the potential to compete, and we have to put in the frameworks to actually make it worthwhile for the boys.”

He also called for a longer-term approach to developing the province’s talent.

“There’s a lot of talent in this province.

“We just need the buy-in from everyone.”

For the players, however, the lessons extend beyond hockey.

The coach hopes they understand that progression to the next level requires development both on and off the field.

“As much as we want to be elite athletes, the human aspect always comes first.

“I really hope that they can understand that for them to kick on to the next level, it has to be a holistic approach.”

For EP, sixth place may be the final number on the standings, but the emergence of a promising young group gives the province a foundation to build on.

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