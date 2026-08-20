Kariega to host national showcase as KSA League One heads to Eastern Cape

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Gqeberha's Yuané Gerber will be among the competitors at the Karate SA League One tournament in Kariega this weekend. The 16-year-old is also part of the Proteas team that will be competing in the UFAK Cadet, Junior, U21 and Senior Championships in Algiers, Algeria, in September

Nelson Mandela Bay is set to become the centre of South African karate from Friday through to Sunday when the KSA League One and National Women’s Cup bring some of the country’s leading karateka to the Kariega Indoor Sports Centre.

The three-day championship will see athletes from across SA compete in Kata and Kumite, with categories ranging from children and cadets through to juniors, U21, seniors, veterans, masters and grand masters.

Team Kata and Para Karate categories will also form part of the competition.

The event will showcase both established national-level talent and emerging athletes, with elite and development competitions taking place across the weekend.

Entries are open to both current Karate SA members and new members.

For the Karate SA Interim Committee, the championship represents an important opportunity to put athletes at the centre of the sport.

“We want this championship to be an opportunity for karateka from across South Africa to compete, learn and grow, regardless of their background or level of experience,” KSA Interim Committee president Sean Ahmed said.

“We are particularly excited to see our country’s leading athletes compete alongside the next generation of karateka who are working towards reaching that level.”

The KSA League One event will serve as the final KSA ranking event for 2026, with results from the tournament and performances throughout the year to be considered in selecting teams to represent SA at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, later this year.

Members of the Proteas team are expected to be at the tournament as they prepare for the upcoming UFAK Cadet, Junior, U21 and Senior Championships in Algiers, Algeria, from September 6 to 13.

The weekend will have an added significance as August is Women’s Month in SA, with the National Women’s Cup forming part of the championship programme.

Sensei Olivia Blouws will serve as chief referee, highlighting the important role women play in the development and leadership of karate in SA.

The Eastern Cape Karate Association is hosting the tournament, marking another important opportunity for the province to showcase its growing contribution to SA karate.

“This is the first time since 2023 that we have hosted a national event, and we are excited to provide a stage for our elite athletes to showcase their talent while our development athletes gain invaluable experience,” EC Karate Federation president Pierre Cornelius said.

Gates open at 8am every day, and spectator tickets are R50, with the public invited to come and support the athletes. — Karate SA

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