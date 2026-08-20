Matatiele City surprisingly replace Spear of the Nation in ABC Motsepe League

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There will be another new name making the rounds in the upcoming Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League, and several status changes and promotions.

Matatiele City is the team that was surprisingly announced this week to take part in the third-tier league.

They will take the place of Bizana side Spear of the Nation.

Spear chief executive Phumelele Mgwili said this week it was part of a “rebranding” and that the team would now be based in Matatiele.

He said the decision was made after extensive deliberation and in light of current internal matters requiring attention.

“The club believes this step is necessary for its long-term stability and future direction,” Mgwili said.

“For the 2026/2027 season, operations will continue under new leadership led by Siyanda Ntshikilana [Matatiele City],” he said.

The decision comes as a surprise, as Spear of the Nation almost won the Inland Stream but finished behind FC Ravens.

With Matatiele in the Alfred Nzo region, the new outfit will be in the Inland Stream.

Alfred Nzo will have Bizana Pondo City, Amaxesibe FC, Ravens and Sinenkani as additions.

However, the Inland Stream will endure complications with Fast Eleven reportedly having new ownership based in Gqeberha.

This means they will now be based in the coastal stream, which Nelson Mandela teams play in.

Either of the Chris Hani teams, Amavarara, Seven Stars or Komani United are likely to jump from the Coastal Stream to Inland as it is the region in proximity.

Other new names in the league will be newly promoted teams Prides from Buffalo City and United from OR Tambo.

The teams got promotion in the league recently after being the two best sides in the playoffs in KuGompo City.

Prides have already hit the ground running with their recruitment for the season, which is scheduled to commence in September.

Prides will be with Buffalo City Relatives as reps for Buffalo City.

Nelson Mandela Bay will have Gqeberha United, Old Grey and the new team that acquired Fast Eleven status.

Sarah Baartman will be represented by Camdeboo Academy, Makana Rhini United and Sundays River Valley.

Matta Milan will be the sole team from Amathole.

OR Tambo will have Bush Bucks, United and Battalions.

Joe Gqabi does not have a team.

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