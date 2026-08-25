MJ’s Dojo judokas showcase skill, confidence and dedication at Term 3 grading

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A total of 45 judokas took part in the Term 3 grading at MJ's Dojo on Saturday

A total of 45 judokas, ranging from just three to 45 years old, took to the mat at MJ’s Judo Dojo on Saturday for a highly successful Term 3 grading.

The three-round event showcased not only technical proficiency but the profound personal growth and inclusive nature of the dojo, highlighting judo’s ability to develop athletes at every stage of life.

For the dojo’s youngest members, aged three to six, the Mini Judo programme emphasised foundational skills such as balance, co-ordination and fine motor development.

Older students progressed to advanced technical aspects, demonstrating precision in throwing techniques, combinations and ground combat.

Sensei Reece Kramer praised the exceptional standard of martial arts on display.

“The kids and adults alike knew their throws, hold-downs, and combinations, but what stood out most was the confidence radiating on the mat,” he said.

“It didn’t matter whether they were a blue belt or a white belt - they knew exactly what they were doing.”

Among the day’s highlights was a special kata demonstration by brothers Noah and Owen Wait, which set the tone during the morning sessions.

Junior judokas Dentin Maritz and Muhammad Methula excelled as partners, showing great progress as they work their way toward eventually earning their blue belts.

Meanwhile, yellow belt James Hill, white belt Lucia Prinsloo, and senior judoka Gabriel Rossouw delivered impressive standout performances across their respective divisions.

While technical ability is critical, Kramer emphasised the deeply rooted traditions and mental benefits of the sport, noting that grading evaluates discipline, focus and respect, just as much as physical skill.

“Grading is a progression toward a new belt, but the mental aspect is just as important - their confidence, self-belief and sense of achievement,” he said.

“Many of these kids came from nothing and are now South African judo champions.

“Many were lost and now have a sense of belonging, and we always strive to maintain that culture at our dojo.”

Grading master sensei Teresa Vermaak was also highly pleased with the judo on display.

For Vermaak, Kramer and his fellow coaches, Baden Westenberg and Matthew Spear, the most rewarding moments occur after the technical demonstrations, when students receive recognition for their perseverance.

Seeing the pure bliss on their faces when they get a new stripe or belt is proof that hard work pays off, Kramer noted.

“Watching them start as white belts and edge closer to their black belts is an incredible journey.

“Every stripe is a stepping stone, and we are immensely proud and grateful for the support of our parents and community.”

Saturday’s grading was ultimately more than a test of syllabus knowledge. It was a celebration of progress, perseverance, and the journey each judoka is taking - one stripe, one belt and one step at a time.

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