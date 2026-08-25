Pearson netball teams end season on a high

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Pearson's Keani Schoultz in action during her final match for the first team against Brandwag in Kariega on Saturday

Pearson High School travelled to Kariega to compete against Brandwag as one of the last fixtures planned for the season. Various age-group netball teams took to the courts against their hosts in what proved to be challenging and dry conditions.

The depth of the Pearson sides was evident through the age-groups, with the junior teams claiming substantial victories.

The senior teams also showed their mettle, taking to the courts with determination.

It was a particularly special day as four matric players took to the court for the final time in Pearson colours.

Co-captains Taytem Hargreaves and Kèani Schoultz led from the front with outstanding performances, demonstrating exactly why they have been such influential leaders of the team.

Emma O’Halloran and Esethu Mtwa were equally impressive, dominating in their respective positions and contributing to a commanding team performance.

The Summerstrand school’s players showed determination, skill and composure throughout, adapting exceptionally well to the difficult conditions.

It was a fitting finale to the season and a memorable way for the matric players to conclude their Pearson netball careers.

After a day of competitive sport, Pearson came away with 11 wins, two draws and only one loss – a brilliant overall outcome and a reflection of the hard work and commitment of their players and coaches.

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