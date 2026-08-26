Cameroon’s Baleba joins as Man Utd boost midfield options

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Cameroon's Carlos Baleba in action against Morocco during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarterfinal at the Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium in Rabat on January 9, 2026.

Manchester United further bolstered their midfield with the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton for a reported £70 million ($95 million) fee.

The 22-year-old is the third midfielder signed by the Red Devils during the summer transfer window after the arrivals of Belgium’s Youri Tielemans and Brazilian Andrey Santos.

The Cameroon international has signed a five-year contract, with the option for United to extend for a further year.

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Carlos Baleba has joined the club, subject to registration,” the 20-time Premier League champions said in a statement.

“Baleba has already established himself as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League,” the statement added.

United had been interested in signing the former Lille man a year ago following two impressive seasons but baulked at Brighton’s reported £100 million asking price.

Following the speculation, Baleba’s form suffered last season, but United retained their interest and this time were able to reach an agreement with Brighton.

The deal will cost United a reported initial fee of £65 million plus a potential £5m in add-ons.

“It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams,” said Baleba.

“Playing at Old Trafford is always special, but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

“I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick; his experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.”

Baleba joined Brighton from French side Lille in 2023 for £23 million and made 112 appearances for the Seagulls.

But he started only 23 Premier League games last season in a disappointing campaign and was substituted at half-time four times.

His athleticism and combativity have been pinpointed by United as key attributes they needed to rebuild the midfield after the departure of Casemiro.

He will compete with Tielemans, Santos and Kobbie Mainoo for two starting roles behind captain Bruno Fernandes in a new-look United midfield.

“Carlos is an elite midfielder with immense potential to develop further,” said United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, who also pointed to Baleba’s determination to join the club.

“He brings a unique combination of qualities that will really complement our squad.”

However, United fans could face a wait of weeks before seeing their new star in action.

Baleba suffered ankle ligament damage in pre-season and is expected to be sidelined until at least mid-September.

After a strong end to last season which secured third place in the Premier League, and Carrick the job as manager permanently, United’s new campaign got off to a horrible start in a 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Hull on Saturday.

Another clash with Premier League new boys Ipswich at home on Sunday offers the perfect chance to bounce back before tougher trips to Everton and Fulham, either side of a derby against Manchester City, before the international break.

Carrick has stated that United’s ambition has to be Champions League qualification again this season rather than a crack at a first Premier League title since 2013.

But Baleba is confident that United can get back to challenging for major honours, with the club’s hierarchy targeting a 21st Premier League title by their 150th anniversary in 2028.

“The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together,” added Baleba. - AFP

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