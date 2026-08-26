Dewald Brevis eager to guide SA’s rising stars

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As one of the more experienced players in a youthful Proteas squad for the tri-series against Namibia and Zimbabwe, Dewald Brevis is relishing the opportunity to learn and also guide this exciting group.

Dewald Brevis may be only 23, but the explosive Proteas batter is embracing the responsibility of being one of the more experienced players in a youthful South African squad ahead of their T20I Tri-Series in Namibia.

The tri-series starts on Friday, when SA face Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

They then play Zimbabwe on August 29 at the same venue, with the round-robin phase continuing until September 4 before the final on September 6.

With several established Proteas rested, Brevis is among those expected to provide experience to a group containing several players still finding their feet internationally.

Rather than imposing himself on the newcomers, he believes his role is to encourage them to trust their abilities.

“All of the younger players and whoever is newer in the environment, they all bring a unique, different skillset,” Brevis said.

“Everyone is talented, and they are going to come out there and must just be themselves.”

It is advice that reflects lessons Brevis has learnt himself.

Asked about coach Shukri Conrad’s desire for him to retain his natural approach, he admitted he had previously tried to alter his game before realising that backing his instincts was the better route.

“I actually tried to change a bit in my younger days,” he said.

“But it’s about playing your way and backing it fully, and then with time, you’ll become consistent.”

That philosophy will be tested in unfamiliar conditions in Namibia, where Brevis has never played.

Asked whether they could force him to change his explosive approach, he said he would rather experience them himself than arrive with too many preconceived ideas.

“I haven’t played in Namibia. I can speak to people, and I will speak maybe a bit to people, but also as a player, I don’t like to be too much of that,” Brevis said.

“I like to be in the moment and to feel the conditions out there.”

His experience of franchise cricket around the world has taught him to adapt to different surroundings, whether the ball turns, grips, stays low or bounces.

“We will have training sessions, and you will develop a better feel of it,” he said.

“That’s what I’ve found with playing in different places, training in different places.

“You will have the skill to adapt to the conditions there.”

That adaptability could prove important as Brevis takes on a greater role within a Proteas group that also includes maiden international call-up Duan Jansen, while Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith was ruled out of the tour after suffering a right adductor strain, CSA said on Monday.

Even his trademark no-look shots are rooted in that instinctive approach.

Brevis insists they are not something coaches have encouraged, but simply part of how he has played from a young age.

“No one has ever encouraged me to play that,” he said.

“It’s something that comes from a very young age. It’s just how I play.”

For Brevis, taking on greater responsibility does not mean becoming a different player.

His task is to offer experience to those around him while continuing to trust the instincts that have taken him to the international stage.

Proteas squad for upcoming Tri-Series: Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Duan Jansen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla and Prenelan Subrayen

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