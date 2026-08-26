Mdeliswa risks SA title shot with Baleni bout

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Siphamandla Baleni will likely give Gcobani Mdeliswa a tough fight when they clash at Selborne Park next month.

Provincial junior flyweight champion Gcobani Mdeliswa is so confident of his chances against veteran Siphamandla Baleni that he is risking his SA title shot by taking the bout.

Mdeliswa faces Baleni at Selborne Park Tennis Court in KuGompo City on September 26 while awaiting approval of his challenge for the SA junior flyweight title held by Siseko Teyisi.

Holding a mandatory spot in the ratings, Mdeliswa knows a loss to Baleni will blow his chances of getting a title shot.

“He better win this fight if he wants an SA title shot,” said his promoter, Ayanda Matiti, said.

Matiti will stage the fight under his Xaba Promotions banner, reuniting with Baleni, who fought most of his fights under his promotion.

A former SA champion and two-time world title challenger, Baleni has devolved to journeyman status as he often accepts bouts abroad to milk the last of his career.

He has won just once in his last six bouts since 2022, which was the year he dropped a split decision against Ayanda Ndulani for the IBO mini-flyweight belt.

Other losses were suffered in Russia and the Philippines when he was stopped in eight rounds by Regie Suganob in February.

Suganob took the fight to prepare for his September 12 IBF world title elimination clash against Sivenathi Nontshinga.

After the fight, Baleni and his technical team were stranded in the Philippines due to the Middle East War.

Despite his career being on a downward spiral, Baleni still boasts a wealth of experience to trouble any rising star like Mdeliswa.

The 36-year-old Mthatha-born fighter has lost nine bouts and drawn twice with 21 wins.

Mdeliswa is only starting out with just six bouts consisting of three wins, a loss and two draws.

His biggest win was when he scored an eighth-round stoppage over Athenkosi Thongwana to win the provincial junior flyweight title in April.

Mdeliswa was earmarked to succeed Teyisi as the SA champion before Teyisi defected from Matiti’s stable.

If he beats Baleni, he will set his sights on Teyisi’s title in a quest to return it to Xaba’s stable.

Matiti does not doubt that his charge would get the better of Baleni and go after the SA belt.

“If he cannot beat Baleni, then it means we are wrong to tip him as the future champion,” he said.

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