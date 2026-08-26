Moss ready to fly Eastern Cape flag at Zwartkops

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Caleb Moss will be hoping for a strong showing in the championship finale at Zwartkops Kart Circuit.

Caleb Moss will carry the hopes of the Eastern Cape when he lines up as the province’s sole representative at this weekend’s season-ending South African Rotax Max Karting Challenge at Zwartkops Kart Raceway near Pretoria.

With the championship reaching its dramatic finale, there will be no room for mistakes as Moss battles it out in the highly competitive Senior Max Championship.

The event features four heats for each class, with more than just championship glory at stake.

Up for grabs are places in the South African team that will travel to Portimão, Portugal, from 7 to 14 November for the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals, therefore making every position, every point and every lap critically important.

Moss arrives at Zwartkops sitting fourth in the championship on points, but just two points behind joint-second place contenders Kian Spies and Jordan Wadeley.

Championship leader Sebastian Human has a 19-point advantage, but with four heats still to come, the battle is far from over.

Moss has enjoyed a consistently strong campaign and has demonstrated impressive pace throughout the season.

He already has two race victories to his name, both coming at the opening round at Killarney.

Those wins have put him firmly in the championship fight, and although he faces a tough challenge heading into the finale, Moss still has an outside chance of dramatically upsetting the championship order.

With the points battle so tight behind the leader, a strong qualifying performance and four clean, fast heats could completely reshape the standings.

For Moss, the mission is simple: keep the kart fast, keep it clean and attack every lap.

The Eastern Cape youngster will know that there is no tomorrow once the final heats get underway.

Every overtake could make the difference between a championship podium, a place in the South African team or watching the opportunity slip away.

The pressure will be intense, but Moss has already shown this season that he has the speed to fight at the sharp end of the field. Now he has four heats to turn that speed into a season-defining result.

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