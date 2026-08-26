Peter determined to make Proteas recall count

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Nqaba Peter delivers a ball during the second T20 international against Pakistan at Supersport Park in Centurion on December 13, 2024.

With next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup looming large on the horizon, KuGompo City-born leg-spinner Nqaba Peter is determined to turn his Proteas recall into a statement of intent during SA’s white-ball tour of Namibia.

Peter was named in a 15-man Proteas squad to tackle the Namibians from Friday to September 13.

On Friday, the teams face each other at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek to kick-start a T20 International (T20I) Tri-series against the hosts and Zimbabwe.

The Proteas will remain in Windhoek for the first-ever ODI series against the hosts.

The spin bowler last played for Shukri Conrad’s team back in November last year, and the 24-year-old says he is eager to excel.

“It really means a lot to me to be back in the Proteas squad,” Peter said.

“It shows that I’m still backed and I’m just really glad to be back in the mix.

“Coach Shukri is a very straightforward coach. I have some knowledge and experience of working with him and sort of what he demands from the entire team. It’s going to be really exciting.

“Every opportunity to wear the green and gold is massive. It’s definitely an honour to represent and wear the jersey.

“Regardless of who you play, the purpose remains the same; it’s for the badge. These kinds of encounters are the ones where you’d like to put your hand up for.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for guys to showcase their skills.”

The former Hudson Park High School pupil made his international T20 debut for SA in 2024 against the West Indies.

Two years later, Nqaba says not much in his game has changed.

However, he says that he has made the most of learning from some experienced teammates.

“I just think I’ve learned a lot the more I play. I’ve learned from rubbing shoulders with guys who have more knowledge and have played the game on bigger stages than I have.

“I’ve learnt a lot from them and have taken their thoughts and tried to implement them into my game.”

In the build-up to the white-ball series, a lot of talk has been about Nqaba being a possible solution to the renaissance of leg spinners for the Proteas.

The Lions player is not fazed by the talk.

“It’s good to hear; however, it’s the numbers that do the talking, even if I’d be the only leg spinner.

“Performance is what remains a priority in selection. I just have to keep putting in performances that will put me in good positions for the future.”

Next year, SA will be a co-host for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and Peter wants to be part of that experience.

“The World Cup is around the corner, and I think it would be naïve of me to say I haven’t got my eyes on it.

“You have to take it one day at a time and look at what’s in front of you instead of looking too far ahead. It’s exciting times for South African cricket.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch