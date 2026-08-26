uLwazi Super 8 Schools Festival hits Butterworth this weekend

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Teams will contest the uLwazi Super 8 Schools Festival in Butterworth this weekend.

The much-anticipated uLwazi Schools Festival Final 2026 edition, contested by schools from eight towns in the Eastern Cape, will return to Butterworth on Saturday and Sunday.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, will be played at iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu (Bika Campus), bringing together some of the Eastern Cape’s most promising high school footballers.

The final will be played at iBika Campus on Sunday at 1pm.

The uLwazi Schools Festivals are organised by uLwazi Project Non-Profit Organisation, chaired by Eastern Cape-born Sport administrator Luxolo September, in partnership with the Department of Education and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

This year’s edition kicked off in May with preliminaries played in Butterworth, Ngqamakhwe, Tsomo, Cofimvaba, Elliotdale, Dutywa, Gatyane and Centane.

The eight winners have progressed to the final festival in Butterworth.

The tournament will feature players aged between 15 and 19, allowing them to compete in a structured and competitive environment while showcasing their talent to invited football scouts and talent identification representatives.

LOC chair Banzi Siyongwana said: “Everyone talks about the importance of Schools Sport, but we know that Sport in Schools in the Eastern Cape is facing serious issues.

“A few years ago, I convinced Luxolo September to move away from just supporting clubs and leagues in the province and invest in schools sport, in particular football.

“This initiative, which started in 2018, is a result of this. I am particularly proud to see people from this province ploughing back and investing in the youth.

“We look forward to an exciting event. We urge Schools and local communities to come and support the festival over the two days.”

Qualified schools: Arthur Mfebe SSS (Cofimvaba), Tsomo SSS (Tsomo), Xolilizwe SSS (Willowvale), Dinizulu SSS (Dutywa), Tanga SSS (Butterworth), Macibe SSS (Centane), Blythewood High School (Ngqamakhwe), Ezingqayi SSS (Butterworth).

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