Regional dirt oval championship finale set to thrill at PEOTR

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Charne Schuin (C226) defends her racing line ahead of Nadia Rautenbach (E61) at the PEOTR

The stage is set for a thrilling climax to the DO4SA regional dirt oval championship, with the sixth and final round heading to Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) near Greenbushes on Saturday evening.

After a season of hard-fought racing at Victory Raceway in Walmer and PEOTR, the championship battles will go down to the wire, with just three heats and the final remaining before the various class titles are decided.

With championship points at a premium, drivers will have little room for error as they fight not only for race wins, but for the final positions in the season standings.

In the ultra-competitive 1600 Stock Saloon class, Johan Schoeman holds a slender lead and will have to keep the pressure at bay from Deon Kretzmann and Warren Dawson, who occupy second and third respectively.

With the margins tight, every position on the track could prove crucial when the points are finally added up.

Jason Drake heads into the final round in a stronger position in the 1660 Modified class.

Drake holds a relatively comfortable 22-point advantage over Pieter le Roux, while third-placed Kenzo Barnard will sit this round out as he turns his attention to the upcoming Nationals at PEOTR on September 25 and 26.

Barnard’s absence opens the door for Nadia Rautenbach to make a move into the podium positions, adding another layer of intrigue to an already competitive class.

One of the night’s biggest championship showdowns is expected in the 2.1 Modified Saloon class.

Shawn du Preez leads Rimon Landman by just a single point, making this one of the closest title fights on the programme, while the battle for third promises similar drama, with Gene Gough and Damon Miles also separated by just one point.

With both battles so finely balanced, fans can expect plenty of wheel-to-wheel action before the championship dust settles.

The Hot Rod championship is a little less complicated, with Dawid Grundlingh enjoying a healthy 45-point advantage over Annuschke Gough. Malcolm Els occupies third, a further 24 points behind Gough.

In the Heavy Metal class, Johan Schoeman has already secured an unassailable advantage in the title chase.

His massive 80-point lead over Bonita Kotze means the championship is his, while Philip Victor holds third, 27 points behind Kotze.

The V8 American Saloon championship could also provide plenty of entertainment, with Pieta Victor leading the way but Juan Roesstorff only 12 points behind.

Deon Verster, who continues to improve with every outing, sits third, although he trails the leaders by 57 points.

The gates open at 12.30pm, and racing action gets under way at 5pm.

Upcoming events:

August 28: Night Drags Testing, Aldo Scribante Raceway

August 28-29: Century Outeniqua 400 Off-Road race at Louvain Guest Farm, Langkloof

August 29: East London Spin Festival, Ncibane’s Lifestyle; Kart racing, including arrive-and-drive open day, Algoa Kart Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing, Regional Round 6, PEOTR

September 4: Austin Healey Display, EP Veteran Car Club

September 5: Ford & Friends Motor Racing, Aldo Scribante Raceway; Rover Motorcycle Enduro at Rover Motorcycle Track; Border Stockcar Racing in Amalinda

September 19: Main Circuit Racing at EL Grand Prix Circuit; National Motocross at Wetherd MX Park, Kaysers Beach.

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