Rhonorhono motivated to retain SA title in Tete’s honour

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Mthatha’s Phaphama Rhonorhono will use the death of two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete as motivation in his SA welterweight title defence against Jabulani Makhense in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

The fight will coincide with Tete’s funeral, which takes place in Mdantsane on the same day, denying Rhonorhono an opportunity to bid farewell to his role model.

Tete was gunned down at his NU17 Mdantsane home on Friday evening, plunging SA boxing into mourning, with tributes pouring in from around the world.

Rhonorhono was one of the heartbroken boxers after hearing the news, more so as he and Tete shared a manager in Mlandeli Tengimfene.

Rhonorhono is the first boxer in the province to engage in a bout after Tete’s tragedy, motivating him to double his efforts to retain the title in Tete’s honour.

Tengimfene will not be able to accompany the boxer to Mpumalanga for his maiden title defence as he is busy with Tete’s funeral arrangements.

“I wish Rhonorhono all the best and he knows I will be at his fight in spirit,” he said.

Rhonorhono will give away home-ground advantage, diminishing his chances of winning, in addition to his underdog tag.

Having been scheduled to take place in July in Malamulele in Limpopo, the fight has since been included in the inaugural tournament by new women promoters, Relebogile Mashego and Megan Pieterse, who trade under Main Bout Promotions.

Already, Makhense’s camp has thrown down the gauntlet, with his trainer, Sebastian Rothman, predicting an emphatic win for his charge.

“Makhense is in the right frame of mind for this fight and the cancellation did not affect him,” he was quoted as saying.

A former SA and world champion, Rothman said fight cancellation and postponement were part of boxing, requiring boxers to adjust accordingly.

Rhonorhono’s trainer, Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase, dismissed any concerns of his charge surrendering his title on the day they bid farewell to Tete.

“We dedicate this fight to Zolani and losing it is not an option for us,” he said.

“We were confident of retaining the title before the Zolani tragedy, so you can imagine what it means to us now.”

The 22-year-old Rhonorhono is considered a novice due to his record of only five fights, though he has won all by stoppages.

He will be fighting away from home for the second time, having won the belt via a second-round stoppage of Wasim Chellan in Cape Town in September 2025.

“We are road warriors so fighting away from home does not deter us,” Dyonase said.

“We know Makhense is the favourite because he has fought more than us, but that does not faze us.”

Makhense, 33, who has shared the ring with top boxers, including former WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis, has suffered just three losses in 19 bouts.

The loss in September marked his last ring appearance.

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