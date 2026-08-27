Surfer Boys gunning to end Quins’ unbeaten home record

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Harlequins loose forward Chadleigh Adams makes ground against Progress during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at the Adcock Stadium last week

An in-form Jeffreys Bay outfit will be gunning to burst Harlequins’ bubble and end their impressive unbeaten home record when the sides clash in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition on Saturday.

Both teams go into the clash after wins in their previous matches and a titanic struggle is expected in the final round of matches ahead of the quarterfinals which kick off on September 5.

Though top-of-the-table Harlequins will start as favourites, they will be wary of an attack-minded Jeffreys Bay (the Surfer Boys) outfit who have climbed to sixth place on the log.

The log with matches played in brackets is: Harlequins 59 (15), Kruisfontein United 53 (15), Gardens 51 (15), Trying Stars 46 (15), Park 43 (15), Jeffreys Bay 41 (15), Brumbies 38 (15), Joubertina United 37 (15), Progress 37 (15), NMU Madibaz 35 (15), Hankey Villagers 14 (14), Star of Hope 13 (15).

On the joint table, drawn up to include both groups of six in the Top 12, the eventual quarterfinal lineup after Saturday’s fixtures will be: No 1 v No 8, No 2 v No 7, No 3 v No 6 and No 4 v No 5.

Jeffreys Bay have hit top form at the right time in the season, with wins over Hankey Villagers and NMU Madibaz in their previous outings.

Harlequins showed how much their proud unbeaten home record means to them when they fought to the death before pulling off a nail-biting 33-31 win over Progress at the Adcock Stadium last week.

While Harlequins are assured of a berth in the playoffs, other teams are facing must-win matches on Saturday.

All eyes will be on the Central Field in Kariega when Progress take on Hankey Villagers in a pivotal showdown.

Progress, who will start the day in ninth place, need a win to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

There are, however, doubts the match will take place after Villagers said they could not travel to Alexandria to face Trying Stars last Saturday because of financial constraints.

If Hankey are unable to travel to Kariega, Progress will pocket much-needed points through a walkover win.

Thanks to a 26-5 win over Joubertina, which left them in fifth place on the log, Park will be confident of ending the league phase on a high note when they travel to face Brumbies in Makhanda.

Brumbies, however, will be desperate for the points on offer and this will add needle to what is expected to be an entertaining showdown.

Champions Gardens, who drew 21-21 with Kruisfontein United at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega last week, can expect a tough match when they travel to Joubertina United.

Second-placed Kruisfontein will be keen to build momentum ahead of the playoffs with a good showing against a Star of Hope side who are set to be relegated to the Middle 12 Division at the end of the season.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs):

Top 12 (odd numbers): Brumbies v Park, Kruisfontein United v Star of Hope, Joubertina United v Gardens. Top 12 (even numbers): NMU Madibaz v Trying Stars, Progress v Hankey Villagers, Harlequins v Jeffreys Bay

Middle 12 (odd numbers): African Bombers v Kwaru, Despatch Oostelikes v Kirkwood, Born Fighters v Spring Rose. Middle 12 (even numbers): Motherwell v Evergreens, United Barbarians v Suburban, Central v Missionvale

Bottom 12 (odd numbers): Klipfontein v Adelaide Rangers, Middelburg Eagles v Police-Crusaders, Kareedouw Tigers v Helenvale. Bottom 12 (even numbers): Windvogel v Middelburg Excelsior, Orlando Eagles v Despatch, Lily White v St Marks

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