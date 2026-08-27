United Brothers Golf Day unites Nelson Mandela Bay sport and business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Springbok Thando Manana will play in the United Brothers Golf Day on Friday.

The United Brothers Golf Day will bring together some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most recognisable sporting, media and business personalities at Port Elizabeth Golf Club on Friday.

Hosted by United Brothers Cricket Club, the event assists the club’s ongoing fundraising and development initiatives.

Notable personalities expected to participate are Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk, rugby legend Thando Manana, media personality Putco Mafani and United Brothers veterans and brothers Mandilakhe and Lazola Dipha, who need little introduction to the cricket fraternity.

The field will also feature a strong contingent of business personalities.

Several sponsors and partners have joined the festivities, including premium sponsor LR Projects, Phytomed, Sipamla Brokers, Atlas Security, FNB, GWM Haval and Williams Hunt Isuzu, among others.

United Brothers say the support from its sponsors is critical to the club’s broader vision of using sport as a vehicle for development.

“This day is about much more than golf. It is about bringing people together, building relationships and creating opportunities for our club and the wider community,” the club said.

“We are extremely grateful to every sponsor, golfer, businessperson and supporter who has contributed to making the event possible. The calibre of people attending demonstrates the strong relationship between sport and business in Nelson Mandela Bay.“

The event will take a 4-Ball Alliance format, with registration from 11.30am, followed by a 12.30pm shotgun start and a prize-giving and dinner at 6pm.

In its sixth edition, the event has become an important fixture on the sporting and business calendar. - United Brothers CC

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald