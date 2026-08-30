Decision on Top 12 quarterfinalists hangs in the air

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Harlequins centre Aiden Augustus on attack against Jeffreys Bay during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 rugby match at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday

A final decision on which eight teams will contest the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby quarterfinals is hanging in the air despite the league phase of the competition being completed on Saturday.

The reason for the delay is that a decision has yet to be made by EP’s disciplinary committee on an outstanding match between Hankey Villagers and the NMU Madibaz, which could affect final log positions.

The playoff matches are scheduled for Saturday and EP rugby bosses are expected to convene an urgent meeting to resolve this outstanding matter, which is affecting clubs’ preparations for the knockout phase of the season.

Though Harlequins, Kruisfontein United, Gardens Trying Stars and Park are safely through the last eight, a ruling on the outstanding match could affect who they plan in the quarterfinals.

On the joint Top 12 table, drawn up to include both groups of six in the Top 12, the quarterfinal line-ups will be: No 1 v No 8, No 2 v No 7, No 3 v No 6 and No 4 v No 5.

Table-topping Harlequins will enter the knockouts in a confident frame of mind after they powered their way to a 15-7 win over Jeffreys Bay at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.

Harlequins’ try scorers were Damian le Vack and Kerwin Ceasar, and centre Aiden Augustus was named as his team’s star backline player.

Jeffreys Bay had been gunning to burst Harlequins’ bubble and end their impressive unbeaten home record, but they were found wanting by the Gqeberha side.

Because they ended top of the log, Harlequins will enjoy home ground advantage when their eventual quarter-final opponents are named.

It will be a busy end to the season for clubs with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final being played over the next three weekends.

Second-placed Kruisfontein will enter the playoffs refreshed after they enjoyed an unexpected break on Saturday.

In a statement, Kruisfontein said: “Our scheduled home game against Star of Hope did not take place because Star of Hope was unable to travel to Humansdorp for the fixture.

“We are currently awaiting formal feedback from EPRU regarding the official outcome of the match.

“We will communicate further information with our supporters as soon as we receive confirmation.

“We know our Purple Pride fans had been ready for another big home game, and we share in the disappointment.”

The match between Progress and Hankey Villagers, which has been scheduled to take place at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday, also failed to take place.

Villagers said they had been unable to fulfil the fixture due to injuries and work commitments of players.

In a statement, Villagers said: “On behalf of Hankey Villagers Rugby Club, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the 2026 Top 12 Grand Challenge Competition. It has been a privilege and an honour for our club to be part of this prestigious tournament.

“Unfortunately, due to a combination of player injuries and work-related commitments affecting a significant number of our players, we regret to inform you that we are unable to travel to Kariega to fulfil our scheduled fixture against Progress on Saturday.

“We sincerely regret this situation and extend our heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience caused to EPRU, Progress RC, match officials, supporters, and all other stakeholders involved.

“We value our relationship with EPRU and remain committed to the principles and standards of the competition.”

In other matches played on Saturday, Park beat Brumbies 12-10, Joubertina United downed champions Gardens 22-0 and the NMU Madibaz emerged 42-31 winners over Trying Stars.

The Grand Challenge final is scheduled to be played on September 19, one week before powerhouse sides Gardens and Harlequins start their quest for glory in the national Gold Cup tournament.

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