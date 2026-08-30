Lions end Stormers’ Currie Cup playoff  hopes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Markus Muller on attack for the Stormers during their Currie Cup, Premier Division match against the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg

The DHL Stormers XXIII hopes of reaching the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division playoffs ended when they slumped to a 36-12 defeat against the Lions in Johannesburg on Friday.

Requiring a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive, the visitors fought hard until the final whistle, but were unable to make their opportunities count on the night.

The hosts opened the scoring when flyhalf Matt Coetzee kicked an early penalty, and they followed that up soon afterwards with a try from fullback Gilermoe Mentoe.

The Stormers XXIII responded by camping in the 22, winning multiple penalties without being able to finish and get over the line.

Instead, it would be the Joburg team to score just before the break, with a maul try from captain Jarrod Cairns sending them into half-time with a 15-0 lead.

Both teams had their chances at the start of the second half without being able to take them.

Centre Ethan Adams scored the next try for the Lions and they had the bonus point wrapped up when flank Renzo du Plessis crossed the whitewash.

Markus Muller got the Stormers XXIII on the scoreboard by bursting through the defensive line and racing over to score in the corner, but the hosts responded with a try from wing Atica Nela.

The Stormers XXIII had the final say when hooker Altus Rabe scored from a maul on the final whistle.

In another match, the Pumas ran in eight tries against the Cheetahs in Mbombela on Saturday to book their place in the Currie Cup semi-finals.

Hooker Chyle van Zyl and lock JJ Scheepers each scored a brace as the hosts secured a 52-26 win.

Scorers:

Lions 36: Tries: Gilermo Mentoe, Jarod Cairns, Ethan Adams, Renzo du Plessis, Latica Nela. Conversions: Matthew Coetzee (4). Penalty: Coetzee.

Stormers XXIII 12: Tries: Markus Muller, Altus Rabe; Conversion: Kyle Smith.

Other results: Sharks XV 53 Bulls XV 22, Pumas 52 Cheetahs 26. - Stormers Media

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald