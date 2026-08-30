Rhonorhono camp demands action against Makhense for fight cancellation

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SA welterweight champion Phaphama Rhonorhono and his trainer, Madoda Dyonase, are furious at the cancellation of his SA title defence at the weekend.

The camp of Phaphama Rhonorhono has appealed to Boxing SA to take action against Jabulani Makhense for failing to make the weight for their SA welterweight title clash in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Makhense was 2kg overweight for his title challenge against the 22-year-old Mthatha champion, forcing the fight to be cancelled.

It was the second time the fight was cancelled after organisers could not raise funds when it was scheduled to take place in Malamulele, Limpopo, in July.

New women promoters Relebogile Mashego and Megan Pieterse included it in their inaugural Main Bout Promotions tournament in Mpumalanga, with everything appearing to be running smoothly.

Makhense’s trainer Sebastian Rothman even described the 33-year-old to be in the right frame of mind and ready to dethrone the Mthatha novice.

Having travelled all the way to Middelburg, Rhonorhono was hoping to finally end his 11-month inactivity since winning the title in September 2025.

However, when it was time for the two boxers to check their weight, Makhense weighed 68kg, which is 2kg over the welterweight limit.

He was given the mandatory two hours to shed the excess weight.

However, he reportedly did not even try to make use of the time given but instead went to eat.

Rhonorhono was a few grams overweight, but after going for a run managed to fall within the limit.

Having dedicated the fight to slain two-time world champion Zolani Tete, who was buried on the same day of the fight in Mdantsane, Rhonorhono received his full purse as he fulfilled his obligations.

Rothman reportedly pleaded with Rhonorhono’s camp to go ahead with the fight in a catchweight division even if the title would not be at stake.

Rhonorhono’s trainer, Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase, refused to let his charge get into the ring with an overweight opponent.

“What infuriated us more was the fact that Makhense obviously knew all along that he was not going to make the weight,” he said.

“The fact that he did not even try to reduce it when he was given the two-hour period proves it.”

Dyonase implored BSA to take stringent measures against Makhense for his alleged unprofessionalism, which subjected Rhonorhono to yet another disappointment after spending months preparing for the fight.

“I hope BSA throws the book at him for this because it has no place in boxing.”

BSA bosses who were at Tete’s funeral could not readily confirm if action would be taken against Makhense.

However, with the fight having fallen off, Rhonorhono will be forced to defend the title against Wasim Chellan, whom he beat for the vacant belt in Cape Town.

While Rhonorhono has been inactive since scoring the second-round stoppage over Chellan, the Cape Town boxer has since reeled in three wins, all by stoppages, to vault back to the mandatory spot.

He has been chasing the rematch, claiming the loss was a fluke.

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