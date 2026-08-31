Chippa coach hopes to score first season win against Milford FC

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Still searching for their first Betway Premiership win of the season, Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has challenged his players to improve their concentration levels as they prepare for a crucial home clash against Milford FC at the Buffalo City Stadium this weekend.

Truter believes lapses in focus and decision-making under pressure have cost the Chilli Boys valuable points during the opening weeks of the campaign, leaving them without a victory after four league matches.

The Chilli Boys finally return to home turf after being forced to play their opening “home” fixtures against Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay on the road, with both Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay stadiums sidelined for maintenance.

Truter said they had used the mini-break due to the MTN8 to iron out minor issues.

Chippa played to a 1-1 stalemate away against Siwelele in their last league fixture in Bloemfontein and have yet to grab the elusive win.

“I am still not happy with the concentration levels; I think we can improve because we are mindful of when the goals were conceded in previous games and how they were conceded as well,” Truter said.

‘I think we can do better. When the mentality is concerned, the concentration level comes under pressure as well.

“As individuals, our aggression, organisation and awareness — I think those were lacking when we were under pressure.

“I think there was a bit of maturity as well that we were lacking, especially when under pressure, and I think that is what we need to improve on.

“So, this is not a team dynamic; it’s more of an individual thing about the individual when we conceded that equaliser as well against Siwelele.

“Some of us dropped our heads, and we had to get back into it and start fighting again and be motivated again.

“Being under pressure in the defensive block, we need to motivate ourselves that we can still focus and get the results and get that win.

“That is something that definitely needs to be improved and needs to be worked on.”

Though wary that playing against the newly promoted KwaZulu-Natal side will not be easy, the former Swallows FC and Sekhukhune United coach strongly believes that playing in front of their home supporters will be motivation enough to score their first three-pointer in the league this season.

“We are closer to getting those three points, especially now coming back home to the Eastern Cape and coming back to our home supporters,” Truter said.

“I think that will be our turning point.”

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