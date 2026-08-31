Hem camp dismisses concerns over danger in Busakwe fight

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Siyabulela Hem camp has dismissed concerns that it was setting him up for failure by allowing him to jump two divisions to challenge Khaya Busakwe for the SA lightweight title.

Hem will face Busakwe at Selborne Park tennis court in KuGompo City in a bid to win his second SA belt, having reigned as the junior featherweight champion already.

However, questions have been raised about his team throwing him into the deep end against Busakwe in a division he has never competed in before.

Hem is coming off a devastating loss to unheralded Ardy Katompa when his handlers implored the fight to be stopped at the end of the ninth round after being dropped on the ropes in April.

The loss was his first by stoppage amid concerns of weight struggle even to make the featherweight limit.

It came after his failed bid to challenge Lindelani Sibisi for the SA featherweight title when Boxing SA had to intervene and appoint arbitration to rule on the saga.

Hem demanded to be given first preference ahead of Makhanda boxer Bongani Fule due to his status as the champion in another division.

However, it has been proven that he would have even struggled to make good use of the opportunity due to his weight challenge.

His promoter, Ayanda Matiti, who will stage the fight under his Xaba Promotions banner, admitted that keeping Hem in the junior featherweight and taking the Katompa fight was a miscalculation.

“In my view, going after the lightweight title is one of the best decisions we have taken about the boy’s career thus far,” he said.

“Had we taken it earlier, we would not have seen Hem losing to Katompa, who is not even at his level, but because he went to the fight so gaunt, even trying to rehydrate in a short period of time did not help.”

Despite facing a dangerous boxer in Busakwe, Matiti said Hem’s advantage in youth would help him to come through.

However, several boxing experts who wanted to remain anonymous still insisted that the fight could spell the end of Hem’s career owing to the punishment he will likely take.

The feeling is partly due to several advantages Busakwe will enjoy in the fight, including his last bout against a KuGompo City-trained boxer, Sinethemba Blom.

Blom spent several weeks in hospital after suffering career-ending head injuries when he was stopped in the 10th round, ironically in a Matiti-promoted show in September 2024.

While Hem is a beanpole for a junior featherweight and often dwarfs his opponents, he will not enjoy height advantage against the towering Busakwe.

Despite Hem’s technical flaws such as failing to use his height advantage, Matiti has consistently backed him as the future world champion.

“I will always support the boy because I see an incredible talent in him.”

Hem’s loss to Katompa, which remains one of the KuGompo City upsets, was his second and a draw in 13 bouts, while Busakwe is smarting from a controversial loss to Nigerian Sikiru Shogbesan in September, marking his fourth defeat and a draw in 17 bouts.

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