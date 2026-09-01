Luyola Ngcongolo flies out for London Big Half Marathon

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Luyolo Ngcongolo is taking on the London Big Half Marathon on Sunday.

Luyolo Ngcongolo burst onto the local road running scene in the Border region in the early 2020s and has had the community sitting up and taking notice with several wins and runner-up results over distances from 10 to 21.1km in particular.

Now 26, he looks set to continue progressing and reaching new milestones.

Ngcongolo’s performances between 2023 and 2026 have especially attracted the interest of Brian Kotela and the Kotelo Mbekeni Foundation, based in the UK.

Linking their interest and collaboration with Reach Out Autism, they find running an ideal vehicle to promote the cause.

The commitment of using charity places in major international races to create opportunities for talented runners from less privileged communities in the Eastern Cape has previously seen Malixole Kalideni and Yanga Malusi run the London Marathon and go on to further establish themselves as serious runners with huge potential in SA.

Both have won or finished well up in major races such as Two Oceans, the Cape Town Marathon and other national events.

Ngcongolo has returned times of 64 min 15 sec in 2024 and 63:20 in 2026 at the Buffalo City Half Marathon organised by Chillie Runners, and it is the latter time that he hopes to improve on further when he runs the London Big Half Marathon on Sunday.

Kotelo told the Daily Dispatch: “We look forward to supporting Luyolo on this journey and showcasing his talent on the international stage, while continuing to build awareness and understanding around autism.”

The race is billed as “A vibrant, inclusive half marathon that celebrates the diversity of London”.

It is a lively city that will inspire Ngcongolo, as it did Kalideni and Malusi.

The race starts on Tower Bridge and finishes at the historical Cutty Sark in Greenwich and runs through four London Boroughs, all of which come alive on race day.

The winning time in 2025 was 64:08, while four runners finished in sub-65 minutes, well within reach of the promising South African.

Border’s man who runs for Cofimvaba-based Powered Up Runners when in SA is capable of bringing pressure to bear on that time come Sunday.

He has a friendly and outgoing disposition and will be a great ambassador for the region and the charitable cause of creating awareness about autism.

Kotelo said they also hoped greater awareness of international opportunities available to local athletes would “challenge barriers and demonstrate the incredible potential that exists in the Eastern Cape”.

Over and above the Buffalo City Half Marathon, which offers great running in respect of times and competition, Ngcongolo has also featured in many other races, including the Bonkolo Half Marathon in a region familiar to Kotelo.

The athlete is excited.

“I want to reach my destiny, and this inspires me.”

When he started running in 2011 in primary school, he never dreamt he would, 15 years later, be running “the streets of London”.

While some 3,000 runners will be out on what is predicted to be a wet road on the way to the finish of the Tony Viljoen Marathon and Glacier Masters Half Marathon on the N6 to Beacon Bay Country Club, Ngcongolo looks to be in for similar temperatures, perhaps a degree or two warmer in an overcast English capital.

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Daily Dispatch