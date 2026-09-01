Organisers of popular Elliot Madeira Charity Run expect another packed field

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Athletes cruise to the finish line at last year's Elliot Madeira Charity Run

The Elliot Madeira Charity Club is gearing up for another memorable edition of its flagship road race, with organisers expecting a big turnout in Mthatha on September 20.

Now in its 14th year, the popular Elliot Madeira Charity Run has grown into one of the Eastern Cape’s premier roadrunning events, attracting participants from across the province and beyond.

The race features 42.2km, 21.1km, 10km and 5km distances.

Elliot Madeira Charity Club manager Nceba Tobi is impressed with the race’s growth.

“Annually, during September, the charity organises the Elliot Madeira Charity Club Race, which involves participants of all ages,” Tobi said.

“This event is organised to encourage community members to develop an interest in sport.

“Participants are motivated by incentives donated by the main sponsor, Elliot Street Pharmacy.

“The race has grown from strength to strength since its formation in September 2014.

“During the first event, approximately 600 athletes participated and the prizes were reasonable.”

The 2018 edition realised the club’s vision of promoting and developing the potential of young athletes in Mthatha and the surrounding areas.

“In 2025, the event reached its highest number of participants, with a total of 2,466 athletes,” Tobi said.

““The race has attracted athletes from neighbouring countries.

“As a result, the organisers were required to comply with the standards of major races, including doping testing, Mobii timing systems and other professional requirements.

“I want to urge the public to come and join us on September 20 because this year’s race is special and adaptive athletes will be participating.”

Tobi said that after the race there would be a networking lounge session with Dr Tebelele. Runners and supporters are welcome to join, and entry fees range from R100 to R300.

The 42.2km will start at Tyhalarha (N2) at 6.30am, the 21.1km will start at Newtown (N2) at 6.45 am, and the 10km will start at Qweqwe (N2) at 7am, with the 5km family walk starting at Elliot Street Pharmacy (N2) at 8am.

All races will finish at the Mthatha Sports Field.

Online entries at https://entrytickets.net/elliot close on September 13.

Race numbers, temporary licences and packs will be available at Tshezi Building, Madeira Street, from September 17 from 11am to 6pm.

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