Pretorius stars as Proteas crush Zimbabwe

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SA’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius in action during the T20I Series match against Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

A gritty batting display and clinical bowling performance saw SA grab a spot in Sunday’s Tri-Series final after securing a dominant 45-run victory over Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Their explosive batting was spearheaded by opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who propelled SA to a formidable 185 for seven in their 20 overs.

Chasing an imposing 186, Zimbabwe were choked out from the outset and restricted to 142.

A dominant 45-run victory officially guarantees SA a spot in the final.

Namibia and Zimbabwe must still play each other, so it is impossible for both nations to overtake SA.

Zimbabwe cannot qualify for the final ahead of SA having lost twice to them.

That leaves them and Namibia fighting for the remaining final berth.

A clinical bowling display by SA dismantled Zimbabwe’s batting order to secure a commanding victory, with left-arm quick Duan Jansen leading the destruction for the Proteas, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/21 by slicing through the top and middle orders.

Matching his deadly output was skipper Bjorn Fortuin, who tore through the lineup to claim 3/24, including a brilliant maiden over that left the chasing side suffocated.

Prenelan Subrayen (1/22) and Nqabayomzi Peter (1/29) chipped in with crucial breakthroughs to keep the pressure unrelenting.

Despite the bowling onslaught, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza emerged as the top scorer with a fighting 45 off 33 deliveries (5 fours, 2 sixes).

No 11 batter Newman Nyamhuri provided a surprising second-highest contribution, frustrating the Proteas late with an unbeaten 27 off 23 balls, while opener Innocent Kaia chipped in with 18.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, 20-year-old Pretorius narrowly missed out on a maiden T20I century, departing for a brilliant 94 off just 51 balls and headlining the Proteas innings.

Striking at a fierce 184.31, the left-hander anchored the innings by smashing 12 boundaries and three sixes before Brad Evans bowled him in the 19th over.

SA’s formidable total was further cemented by vital contributions from the top order.

Dewald Brevis played a blistering knock of 41 runs from 27 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes) and shared a damaging 86-run partnership with Pretorius.

Opening partner Jordan Hermann set an aggressive early tone, chipping in with a quick 28 off 25 deliveries to help forge a rapid 68-run opening stand.

Despite the strong foundation, Zimbabwe staged a spirited fightback at the death as off-spinner Wessly Madhevere triggered a late-innings collapse, finishing with excellent figures of 3/20 from his three overs.

Alongside Evans (2/33), Madhevere restricted SA’s lower order as they lost five wickets for just 31 runs in the final four overs.

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