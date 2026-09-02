Jacobs believes improved skills will be key for Black Ferns clash

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Catha Jacobs of SA during the Women's International match against the US at Loftus Versfeld on July 11

They pride themselves on their physicality and enjoy that aspect of rugby a lot, but the Springbok Women are also upskilling in other areas of their game, with that improved skill set to be tested against the Blacks Ferns on Saturday.

According to Catha Jacobs, the historic clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday will not only be a long-awaited “second bite at the cherry” for the hosts, but also to test their improvement in different areas of the game.

“We left the field frustrated after the [Women’s Rugby World Cup] quarter-final clash against the Black Ferns last September in Exeter,” the Bok Women utility forward said on Tuesday.

“It was great to have made the last eight for the first time and even better to be 10-10 at halftime with a team that dominated World Cups over decades.

“That second half did not go our way and we were frustrated afterwards, wishing we could turn back the clock.”

This once-off Test — played as a double header with the Springboks and All Blacks as part of the Castle Double Malt Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry — provides an unexpected opportunity to have that second opportunity against the team in second place on the world rankings.

Jacobs was impressed with the variety in play the Springbok Women showcased against the USA Women’s Eagles in July and the clean sweep tour to Fiji last month, having moved to sevens post the Rugby World Cup and then returning to the fifteens fray.

“I joined the sevens after the Women’s Rugby World Cup and played in the various HSBC SVNS tournaments, which was great for my conditioning, but also my skill level, which improved as well,” Jacobs said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I have benefited hugely from being with the sevens group and I can feel that in my fifteens play over the last couple of Test matches.

“We are certainly continuing our upward curve that started in the lead up to the World Cup and having several of those sevens teammates in the mix certainly added to our improved ability.

“We will never move away from our strengths in the first phase and our physicality, but we did add some variety in our play.”

The fact that Fiji and USA both played in the World Cup as well and being subdued by the Bok Women was a boost, Jacobs said.

“They had some good performances in the World Cup as well, but I believe we improved most of the three. That belief will be tested on Saturday, but then, that is what Test rugby is all about.”

Jacobs looks set to be named for her 31st Test cap when the team is announced on Thursday. She has played lock, flanker and No 8 in her Springbok career and does not mind playing in any of those positions.

“Playing for the Springbok Women remains a massive honour and if I am selected for this weekend’s historic match, it will be amazing, also given that I play with the Golden Lions Women in the provincial competition, so I will represent the province as well,” she said.

The Test between the Bok Women and the Black Ferns kicks off at 1.30pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

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