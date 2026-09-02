Popular long-distance runner Alan Taylor bids Gqeberha farewell

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Alan Taylor is leaving for New Zealand on Friday to join his son and daughter

With his bags packed and a new chapter in sight, veteran long-distance runner Alan Taylor says he will always treasure the friendships forged during his 43-year running journey in SA.

Taylor, a long-time member of the Achilles Amateur Athletics Club in Gqeberha and co-founder of the Lake Farm Centre Charity Run, will leave for New Zealand on Friday to join his son and daughter, who emigrated there eight years ago.

At 69, Taylor stands as a pillar of the city’s road-running scene.

He laced up his shoes at 27 and has since conquered 25 Two Oceans ultramarathons, 11 Comrades, and the unforgettable London Marathon, which he counts as the pinnacle of his career.

“My children emigrated to New Zealand eight years ago, both my son and daughter,” Taylor said.

“We have three grandchildren and one more arriving in November, and we miss them terribly.

“We started this process three years ago, and before we get too old to travel abroad, we decided to make the move.

“I have been over to New Zealand about three times in the last five years and have participated in a few races.

“Their events are well supported, but they don’t have as many as we have in South Africa.

“I already have a running club which I will be joining, Night Ninjas.

“The one thing I will always cherish is the friends that I have made throughout my running career spanning 43 years.

“Runners love to train in groups, obviously for safety reasons, but this is where we bond.”

Members of the Gqeberha road running community hosted a running session as a send-off for Alan Taylor. (Supplied )

For more than three decades, Taylor has been a prominent member of the Achilles Amateur Athletics Association.

He said what stood out for him was that, since 1993, the club had embraced the concept of helping previously disadvantaged athletes compete in races.

The Lake Farm Centre Charity Run has also played a pivotal role in supporting underprivileged people.

“Our current disadvantaged athletes have been performing at the next level to the point of winning races, and our female athletes have also been performing at the next level and also winning races.

“The Lake Farm Centre Race started in 1990. I have been involved with the centre since 1980.

“We supported some of the residents and contributed to their wellbeing.

“Bukani Print supports the centre by sponsoring all their printing needs.

“When you visit the centre and support their coffee shop, it gives you that sense of satisfaction and appreciation for what we have and take for granted.

“Bukani Print, my partner and I will carry on even in my absence, as I will be working remotely.

“My very good friend Linda Harwood (de Bruyn) has been the convener of the event for many years, and she has committed herself to keeping the event going.

“I have run all my life competitively and enjoyed the longer distances.

“Even now at the age of 69, I try and run 100km a week, but injuries seem to keep you back.

“I will obviously carry on training and racing in New Zealand and see what sort of results I can achieve.

“The youngsters of today do not buy into the saying that mileage is smileage.

“In our day we ran 160km and higher for comrades; 220km a week.

“Once you start getting up to 100/120km a week, running then becomes so much easier.

“One tip is: once you start running, never stop.

“You reap the benefit of exercising in your later years when you need it.”

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