Man City sign Fernandez, Ndiaye as premier league clubs spend record £3.46bn

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English premier league soccer clubs shattered their transfer record of £3.1bn (R67.6bn) spent in one window as Manchester City splashed out £125m (R2.7bn) to Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez and signed Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.

City spearheaded a frantic final day of spending as they aim to arm Enzo Maresca with a squad capable of winning the Premier League for the first time in three seasons.

Fernandez, who previously thrived under Maresca at Chelsea, had been linked with a move to the Etihad for months.

But it took until the final hours before the window closed on Tuesday night for an agreement for the 25-year-old World Cup winner to be struck.

The fee for the Argentine reportedly matched the British transfer record £125m (R2.7bn) that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak a year ago.

It helped take the total spend during the window by Premier League clubs to an eye-watering £3.46bn (R75.4bn).

Fernandez will form a new-look City midfield, costing over £325m (R7.08bn), alongside England international Elliot Anderson and Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi.

“He is a complete midfielder — technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goal-scorer,” City’s director of football Hugo Viana said.

City also snapped up Senegal forward Ndiaye in a deal worth £65m (R1.4bn) which took the Manchester club’s summer spending past £450m (R9.8bn).

“I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this,” the 26-year-old Ndiaye said.

“To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I’m determined to grab it with both hands.”

Chelsea’s bid to replace Fernandez with Monaco’s Lamine Camara collapsed and Everton were frustrated by another Monaco player, Folarin Balogun, as a £40m (R872m) deal for the United States striker fell through at the last minute.

But the Merseyside club secured Jack Grealish on loan after his spell with David Moyes’s men last season.

Chelsea did agree a £40m (R872m) deal to sign 18-year-old Honest Ahanor from Atalanta from 2027, with the Italy defender spending this season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Champions Arsenal had a quiet deadline day after their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez fizzled out.

The Gunners had been rivalling Barcelona for the Argentine’s signature, but the Spanish champions instead turned to Arsenal to fill their need for a forward with the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

“I had a chance 10 years ago and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here and it’s a dream for me,” Jesus said.

Liverpool splashed out on France forward Bradley Barcola on Monday, spending £123m (R2.6bn) to lure him from Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Reds’ attempts to add further to their squad were frustrated, with bids for Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh knocked back, meaning Cody Gakpo will stay at Anfield despite interest from City and Tottenham.

Liverpool did complete the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, but the 18-year-old will be loaned back to Genk for the rest of the season.

Ibrahim Mbaye was another wide player linked with a move to Anfield, but he instead joined Aston Villa for a reported £47m (R1.02bn).

Mbaye played 31 times in all competitions for PSG last season as the French club won the Champions League and the Ligue 1 title.

Villa also bolstered their defence by signing Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis for £29m (R632m).

Tottenham secured a loan deal for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk after missing out on Ndiaye and Gakpo, and also acquired his Blues teammate Tosin Adarabioyo for £10m (R218m).

Newcastle landed Belgium forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille in a £51m (R1.1bn) swoop.

The Magpies, who are rebuilding following the close-season departures of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, have also sent German striker Nicolas Woltemade on loan to Juventus. — AFP

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