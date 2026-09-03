Sport

Bafana to take on Egypt in friendly in Cairo next month

The match will be played on October 4, starting at 8pm (SA time)

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana players prepare to walk out to warm up before their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match against Canada at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California on June 28, 2026. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The South African Football Association (Safa) has secured a high-profile friendly match for Bafana Bafana against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium next month.

The match will be played on October 4, starting at 8pm (SA time).

Before the clash against the Pharaohs, new coach Pitso Mosimane has important 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea at home on September 26 and Eritrea in Asmara four days later.

Matches against Egypt are always tough and we do not expect anything less in this latest instalment.

—  Safa president Danny Jordaan

Mosimane is expected to announce a preliminary squad for the Afcon qualifiers before the end of the week.

“Matches against Egypt are always tough and we do not expect anything less in this latest instalment. I think coach Pitso’s return to Bafana Bafana will add another twist because they know him very well in the North African country. This will be another great test for both teams,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

Mosimane is no stranger to Egypt after leading Al Ahly to two Champions League titles.

TimesLIVE


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